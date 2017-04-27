Our Readers Write: Community Letters to La Jolla Light, April 20-27

Why can’t City finish jobs well and on time?

Chris Day’s open letter to District 1 City Council member Barbara Bry in the April 13 issue regarding the unfortunate mess on Hillside Drive is spot on! This is absolutely unacceptable that the City of San Diego cannot seem to hire reputable companies to repair our water and sewer lines, and do so in a timely manner. These jobs around La Jolla have gone on far too long with months of disruption and several lawsuits.

In addition, the City needs to put a stop to the speculative developers swooping in, tearing down houses, only to build McMansions with very questionable architecture. They are taking far too long to complete (some 5-10 years!) and are disruptive to all La Jollans. We need help to stop the slow and steady deterioration of this town!

Anne Gilchrist

City needs to get its construction act together

The neighbors along the Soledad Avenue/Lookout Drive loop would like to thank Chris Day for his commentary in last week’s issue, which provided an articulate description of the construction mess along Hillside Drive. We, too, have been plagued by the same issues, not only from the private projects on Hillside described in the article, but also from the City’s on-going Sewer Replacement project on Soledad Road, Hillside Drive and Castellana Drive in the same area.

In addition to the points made in Mr. Day’s article, I’d like to add the issue of public safety due to the miserable lack of traffic control by any of these projects. While public projects are expected to use public streets for construction, private projects should be occurring on private property. Due to the steep hillsides and humungous homes under construction, these projects are being staged in the street. Poorly parked workmen’s vehicles, piles of excavated dirt, heavy construction equipment (cranes, front-end loaders, compaction equipment, delivery trucks) and materials storage, routinely block traffic, obscure sightlines on curvy and narrow streets, and offer no traffic control to assist hapless drivers trying to exit or return to the neighborhood.

This situation is compounded during rush hour when many commuters use Soledad Road and Hillside Drive to avoid congestion on Torrey Pines Road. Poorly placed and uninformative detour signage traps these vehicles into a dead-end maze with limited ability to turn around and retrace their path back to the main road. The recent detours from Soledad onto Castellana, Kearsarge and Crespo were unbelievably hazardous and added to further deterioration of these fragile roads. The four-way stop at Hillside Drive and Soledad Road is a candidate for demolition derby. The nearby storage of construction materials that block sight lines, the erratic movement of heavy equipment and the high volume of traffic — again with no traffic control — have led to many near-collisions.

When I approached Barbara Bry’s office for assistance in remedying our inability to get into or out of our neighborhood, I was told by Code Compliance that they didn’t respond to “active” construction projects, while Development Services does not handle construction-related parking and traffic issues. I was referred to the Police Department. While these projects are permitted by the City, it appears that no one is in charge of monitoring them. It also appears that no one is coordinating all this construction to alleviate its cumulative impact on public safety, traffic circulation, parking supply and infrastructure damage.

I have the following remedies:

1) Inventory available on-street parking spaces. Issue parking permits to residents. Provide a project-related lottery system for the remainder of spaces for their personnel. Anyone without a permit needs to park elsewhere (in pre-identified off-site locations to alleviate impacting adjacent neighborhoods) and be shuttled to the site.

2) Eliminate through traffic. Set up “Residents Only” signage at Soledad and Exchange, Al Bahr, Kearsarge and Crespo; Hillside and Torrey Pines, Soledad and Via Sienna.

3) Implement a temporary controlled left-hand turn from Amalfi onto Torrey Pines Road. This would ease traffic during construction on Soledad and its feeder streets by allowing residents to access the Village via Torrey Pines.

4) Prohibit large trucks. The current 25 foot axle-axle limit is a start, but even these trucks tear up the streets and have difficulty navigating the narrow and twisty streets.

5) Require a construction staging plan for all private development at the time of permit processing. This includes estimated loads of debris and dirt hauling, storage of excavated dirt, supplies, equipment and workers vehicles.

6) Require infrastructure impact fees (or bonds) to repair damaged or deteriorated roads, gutters, drainage and other public resources, calculated on estimated vehicle use (both trips and weight) associated with the project.

7) Fine projects for parking/storing equipment and materials in the public right of way. Fine projects for lack of active and continual traffic control. Dedicate fines to street repair.

8) Create a construction czar/ombudsman at DSD who monitors traffic, parking, congestion, trash and debris, dirt, polluted runoff, property and infrastructure damage caused by multiple projects in impacted neighborhoods AND mitigates their cumulative impact on residents and businesses. Position paid for by fees associated with construction staging plan review and approval.

While these suggestions may sound expensive and extreme, construction in fully built-out neighborhoods with antique infrastructure and high traffic volumes is costly. At the end of my 20-year career at Caltrans in 2003, the agency was paying as much for traffic control as it was for construction. San Diego needs to shift into the 21st century with Development Services serving both the public as well as developers.

Diane Kane

Support for Glickman Hillel Center in La Jolla

This letter comes in regards to the La Jolla Light story in the April 13 issue, “Planning commission to hear Hillel plans in La Jolla.” For almost 20 years, Hillel has worked with neighbors, students and the City to design a religious center that will meet the needs of our constituents while beautifying and benefiting the surrounding neighborhood.

Our project — a religious facility of permanent nature — is allowed by right in the La Jolla Shores PDO. Despite being approved by the City of San Diego in 2006, we have conducted an extensive environmental review and fundamental redesign of our plans based on neighbor feedback. We now bring to the Planning Commission a project that benefits neighbors and students alike.