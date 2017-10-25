Funds from La Jolla teen’s Halloween maze to aid college students with cancer

Adam Gans has created a haunted house-inspired maze in his Soledad-area backyard as a fundraiser for the Brian Schultz Scholarship Fund, which is available to students fighting cancer who attend San Diego State University. The haunted house will be open sunset to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 and sunset to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29 at 6847 Avenida Andorra.

Adam said he created the spooky attraction as his bar mitzvah “good deed” project. There’s no fee to walk through, just a donation for the scholarship fund. Adam also set up a website with more details and a donation bar at haunted-4-cancer.com