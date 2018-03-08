Cindy Greatrex trial continued to June 27 — She's accused of stealing more than $67,000 from La Jolla Recreation Center funds

The trial date for the People vs. Cindy Greatrex has been continued to June 27, according to sources connected to the case. It was originally scheduled to begin Monday, March 12 in San Diego Superior Court.

La Jolla resident and longtime community volunteer Greatrex is accused of making out company checks from La Jolla Park & Recreation, Inc. payable to herself or cash, and cashing them into her personal accounts. According to court documents, the total loss was $67,935.86. Greatrex was president of La Jolla Park & Recreation, Inc. board in 2015, but stepped down in 2017 citing conflict with other board members.

During the preliminary hearing in November, a key issue was determining the existence and legitimacy of the firm with which Greatrex said she entered into a contract and paid to write grants: American Field Consulting (AFC), and its representative Jon Freeman. AFC is reportedly based in Chicago.

Greatrex said she gave more than $40,000 in cash to Freeman for these services over the course of a year (the remaining funds she is accused of stealing were reimbursements to herself for miscellaneous payments she made for services to La Jolla Rec Center).

“It may seem like a lot of money, but when you look at the millions of dollars available on the other end (from the grants), it isn’t,” Greatrex said at the preliminary hearing.

A readiness hearing is scheduled for April 17, at which time a plea bargain could be negotiated or the case deemed ready for trial.

Greatrex did not respond to La Jolla Light’s request for comment.