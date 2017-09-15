Greatrex hearing postponed to Nov. 14

The preliminary hearing set for Friday morning Sept. 15 in San Diego Superior Court to discuss the case “The People versus Cindy Greatrex,” in which La Jolla resident Cindy Greatrex is accused of stealing more than $67,000 from La Jolla Rec Center funds, was postponed to Nov. 14.

At the scheduled hearing, Greatrex’s attorney Paul Neuharth requested a continuance based on having received new evidence from the opposition earlier that morning.

Greatrex is accused of making out company checks from La Jolla Park and Recreation, Inc. payable to herself or cash, and cashing them into her personal accounts. According to court documents, the total loss was $67,935.86. Greatrex claims the funds were used to reimburse herself for purchasing grant-writing fees that she did “over a long period of time” on behalf of the Rec Center in her role as chair of the La Jolla Park & Recreation, Inc. board.

Chandelle Konstanzer, representing the People, said she filed a subpoena for the PayPal account that was used to pay for the grant-writing and also investigated one of the grant-writing firms that was contracted, and received the results that morning. The new evidence contains more than 70 pages of resulting data, and was submitted for review.

As such, the two parties agreed to reconvene in November to conduct the preliminary hearing. According to findlaw.com, a preliminary hearing provides a judge the opportunity to determine whether there is enough evidence to force the defendant to stand trial.