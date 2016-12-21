Fourth-generation La Jolla builders GDC Construction looking forward to 2017

GDC Construction at 1031 Silverado St. in La Jolla is a full-service construction company headed by Pancho Dewhurst (pictured). Courtesy GDC Construction at 1031 Silverado St. in La Jolla is a full-service construction company headed by Pancho Dewhurst (pictured). GDC Construction at 1031 Silverado St. in La Jolla is a full-service construction company headed by Pancho Dewhurst (pictured). (Courtesy)

When it comes to high-end custom homes in La Jolla, the name GDC Construction is synonymous with the state-of-the-art. As this venerable family company, currently headed by the fourth generation of Dewhursts, Pancho Dewhurst, heads toward 2017, GDC Construction is expanding its creative footprint throughout San Diego County.

“It’s exciting for us to not only be in La Jolla but to be out of La Jolla, because we’re doing projects from Carlsbad all the way down to Imperial Beach,” Dewhurst said

“I think that San Diego is growing and our economy still looks strong, and I’m excited about 2017. We haven’t seen any slowdown in the amount of work we’re bidding or the amount of opportunities that are coming out of La Jolla (and beyond) in terms of development projects. It looks really positive for the next couple of years. The whole coastline of San Diego County is doing very well.”

GDC is a start-to-finish company whose services go from pre-construction to construction and on to post-construction. Custom homebuilding has been its specialty, but the company is expanding in another way as well — with the addition of Shawn Monteith, chief estimator and project manager at GDC Construction. “We’re branching off into multi-family construction,” Dewhurst said. “Shawn is an expert in multi-family, and we’re trying to grow the company and make it more diverse.”

Monteith explained that in neighborhoods, including La Jolla, ownership developer groups are buying lots large enough to accommodate two dwellings on them.

“They’re turning to a contractor like us, who is well known in the community, to actually contract the work and build the projects,” Monteith said. “We are positioning ourselves as being flexible to these developer types, because at the end of the day our objective is to build quality products in La Jolla and the greater part of coastal San Diego.”

Reiterated Dewhurst: “We’ve become very attractive to a lot of developers because we know how to build quality and they can trust we’ll get the job done on time and on budget.”

This confidence stems in part from the long GDC Construction history. “We always try to maintain the same level of quality that the family instilled in me from the 1920s,” Dewhurst said. “That’s been our reputation — top-notch quality.”

He’s also rightfully proud of those with GDC, Monteith and others, who make it happen.

“We’ve been growing exponentially over the last couple of years and have been fortunate enough to grow with a great team,” Dewhurst said. “They’re the best people in the industry who know what they’re doing within their specific fields. A Super Bowl team.”

Well, at least San Diego has one Super Bowl team.

— GDC Construction, 1031 Silverado St., La Jolla. (858) 551-5222. Open Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. gdcconstruction.com

