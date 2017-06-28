Red, White and Boom! Places to celebrate America’s Birthday around La Jolla

La Jolla’s three Fourth of July mainstays are back! Two parades and a grand fireworks show are scheduled for Tuesday, July 4 throughout the day. Here are details on this year’s happenings:

Bird Rock parade: The 38th annual Beaumont Avenue Fourth of July Neighborhood Parade will start at 10 a.m. down Beaumont Avenue between Camino de la Costa and Mira Monte (about 0.3 miles). Themed “Tiki Time,” the family-friendly parade offers floats, bicycles, pedestrians and more. Trophies will be awarded to the “best” floats and parade participants.

This year, in addition to the parade, there will be plenty of food and activities, including carnival games and photo booths, located in the Methodist Church parking lot at the end of the parade route.

Volunteers and donations are still needed for the Beaumont Avenue Fourth of July Parade. Got questions? E-mail russ@murfeycompany.com

Barber Tract parade: The community is invited to wear red-white-and-blue clothing, decorate their bikes, put a ribbon on Fido, bring instruments and walk the annual Barber Tract celebration route. Participants will gather at 10 a.m. in front of 7235 Monte Vista Ave. to march around the neighborhood from there. Snacks and lemonade follow.

The Really Big Show: Thanks to the generosity of sponsors, the Fourth of July Fireworks show is set for 9 p.m. at La Jolla Cove. Gather at Ellen Browning Scripps Park for the free and open-to-the-public display. Spectators are encouraged to arrive early to get a perfect spot. Further, several La Jolla retailers and restaurants are hosting ticketed viewings.

San Diego Fireworks: In case you can’t be in La Jolla that night, the San Diego Big Bay Boom Fourth of July fireworks show also starts at 9 p.m. over San Diego Bay. Fireworks are launched from four barges around the Bay, and can be seen from Shelter Island, Harbor Island, North Embarcadero, Marina District and Coronado Ferry Landing.

Note: Camping not allowed! It may be tempting to camp out the day/night before to ensure a great viewing spot, but camping in La Jolla’s parks is illegal. In the last few years, in the late night hours before the holiday, cars arrive “in heavy, heavy numbers” and tents are set up. Police are working to deter/control the illegal camp sites. The rule is, overnight camping in an enclosed tent — considered such when all four “walls” are down — is illegal in the park.