Prep Football Preview: New leagues, new schedules coming in 2018 season

La Jolla Vikings football will be facing some changes this season: the league in which they play is different, there will not be a La Jolla High vs. Bishop’s School Knights match-up in the regular season and schedules are shorter — the athletic schedule actually starts before the school year even begins on Aug. 27.

Representatives from CIF San Diego did not respond to a request for more information about the change in scheduling, but Vikings football coach Tyler Roach explained: “Everything was bumped up a week, basically due to the new state playoff system.”

La Jolla’s three high schools (La Jolla, Bishop’s and Country Day) are also participating in this year’s Touchdowns Against Cancer program, through which donors can pledge to give a certain amount for every touchdown scored during all September games. Proceeds go to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. (Learn more at touchdownsagainstcancer.com)

Despite losing 17 seniors last season, Vikings coach Roach is excited for the coming football season. “We have a great group of young guys who are eager to play and really competitive,” he said. “We play a much tougher schedule this year than last year, so the guys have a backs-against-the-wall mentality and they are ready to fight each week.”

The Vikings moved into a new league this season, and with it, comes some new teams they haven’t played before. Among them are Mira Mesa High School, Morse High School and Christian High School out of El Cajon, the latter of which ended the 2017 season 8-3 overall.

“All our league games are going to be more challenging, and we know we have our hands full, but we are excited about the challenge,” Roach said.

VIKINGS HOME GAMES:

Gene Edwards Stadium, 750 Nautilus St.

La Jolla High vs. La Jolla Country Day, 7 p.m. Aug. 24

La Jolla High vs. Santa Fe Christian, 7 p.m. Aug. 31

La Jolla High vs. University City (Homecoming game), 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12

La Jolla High vs. Mira Mesa (Senior Night), 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26

KNIGHTS HOME GAMES

Played at 750 Nautilus St., unless otherwise noted

Bishop’s vs. Cardenas Federal Prep (Mexico), 7 p.m. Aug. 25

Bishop’s vs. St. Margaret’s, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at 7607 La Jolla Blvd.

Bishop’s vs. Monte Vista, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21

Bishop’s vs. La Jolla Country Day, 7 p.m. Sept. 28

Bishop’s vs. Santa Fe Christian, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 13

Bishop’s vs. Classical Academy, 7 p.m. Oct. 19

TORREYS HOME GAMES

Played at La Jolla Country Day School, 9490 Genesee Ave.

Country Day vs. Maranatha Christian, 7 p.m. Sept. 19

Country Day vs. Tri-City Christian, 7 p.m. Sept. 21

Country Day vs. Classical Academy, 7 p.m. Oct. 26