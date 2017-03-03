Eagle Scout project brightens Rady's Children's Hospital ICU waiting room

Philippe Naviaux of Boy Scout Troop 506 recently completed his Eagle Scout Project at Rady’s Children’s Hospital. Naviaux created an interactive display consisting of a Model Winter Village and a Model Railroad in the waiting room of the hospital’s Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU). He said his hope was that the project will provide comfort to the families of children recovering in the PICU for years to come.

The idea originated with Edda O’Connor, whose late husband, Kevin O’Connor, enjoyed setting up a Dicken’s Winter Village during the holidays. O’Connor contacted Kathleen Stark of the Rady’s Children’s Hospital PICU, and Stark put in a request to the Scouting Council looking for someone who might be interested in creating such a display for the hospital. Naviaux answered the call with the thought that it might be more interesting for children if the display also contained a working model railroad. He was mentored in the design by Assistant Scoutmaster John Stojic, a general contractor and owner of Classic Craft Construction. With Stojic’s help, Naviaux designed and constructed the 4- by 8-foot table and plexiglass cover.

Assistant Scoutmaster and train enthusiast, Wendell Callahan, helped Naviaux with the design and construction of the model railroad and donated a special 100th Anniversary of the Boy Scouts of America Lionel train set to the project. Naviaux and his volunteers spent more than 200 volunteer hours building the display.

— Boy Scout Troop 506, chartered for more than 50 years by the La Jolla United Methodist Church, is a High Adventure Boy Scout Troop, and is open to boys, ages 10-17. For more information, visit lajollatroop506.com