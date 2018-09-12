La Jolla Light Crime and Public Safety News: Sept. 13

Rash of car break-ins reported

Residents of a La Jolla Heights neighborhood caught two thieves on home security camera, around 3:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 8 on Costebelle Drive, breaking into cars and removing documents. In the video, two people are seen opening unlocked car doors parked in a driveway and rummaging through them. In the video, one of them had their face covered, the other had his face exposed. After less than two minutes, the men closed the car doors and walked away.

The homeowner who documented the break-in told La Jolla Light: “The men hit every car on the street that was unlocked and took primarily paperwork. I am assuming they were looking for identity theft ammunition.”

A video documenting the break-in was also posted on YouTube.

Teen arrested for indecent exposure in University City

The San Diego Police Department has made an arrest following reports of a man exposing himself in the University City area, near Standley Middle School. SDPD reports over the last few weeks, victims reached out to report a subject indecently exposing himself in a vehicle. None of the victims were injured during the commission of the crime. A 17-year-old suspect was identified and arrested Sept. 7. The Police Department encourages anyone with information related to these crimes to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or Northern Division at (858) 552-1700.

Police Blotter

Aug. 22

Grand theft, over $950, 6700 block La Jolla Blvd., 10 a.m.

Aug. 27

Vehicle theft, 8400 block El Paseo Grande, 4:45 p.m.

Aug. 29

Commercial burglary, 8100 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 4:37 a.m.

Grand theft, 1100 block Wall St., 12:40 p.m.

Fraud, 1000 block Prospect St., 1:47 p.m.

Aug. 30

Vehicle break-in/theft, 2500 block Torrey Pines Road, midnight

Possession of open container while driving, 8200 block Camino del Oro, 9:25 a.m.

Grand theft, 1200 block Loring St., 11 a.m.

Vehicle theft, 1200 block Cave, 11 a.m.

Open container in park, 7000 block Neptune Place, 1:45 p.m.

Aug. 31

Petty theft, 800 block Nautilus St. 7 a.m.

Open container in park, 200 block Playa Del Norte, 5 p.m.

Open container in park, 6900 block Neptune Place, 5:10 p.m.

Sept. 3

DUI: Alcohol, 5300 block La Jolla Blvd., 5:40 p.m.

Sept. 4

Petty theft, 7300 block Eads Ave., 3 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 300 block Nautilus St., 8:30 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 1400 block Park Row, 9 p.m.

Sept. 5

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8500 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 5:50 p.m.

Sept. 6

Vehicle break-in/theft, 7800 block Via Capri, midnight

Exhibit deadly weapon (other than firearm), 1100 block Coast Blvd. 12:10 a.m.

Vehicle theft, Camino del Oro at Vallecitos, 6:45 a.m.

Grand theft, 2500 block Torrey Pines Road, 7:10 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 2600 block Torrey Pines Road, 9 p.m.