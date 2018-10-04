La Jolla Light Crime and Public Safety News: Oct. 4

Police Blotter
Sept. 11
DUI: Alcohol, 1100 block Turquoise St., 11:20 p.m.
Sept. 13
DUI: Alcohol, 1100 block Turquoise St., 2:34 a.m.
DUI: Alcohol, 1200 block West Muirlands Drive, 9:56 p.m.
Sept. 20
Vehicle break-in/theft, 5100 block La Jolla Blvd., 8:35 p.m.
Sept. 24
Grand theft, 6700 block Neptune Place, 4:25 p.m.
Residential burglary, 5400 block La Jolla Blvd. 7 p.m.
Misdemeanor vandalism, 2300 block Vallecitos, 10:30 p.m.
Residential burglary, 8000 block El Paseo Grande, 11:30 p.m.
Sept. 25
Petty theft, 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 6:30 a.m.
Vandalism, 1200 block Coast Blvd., 10 a.m.
Vehicle theft, 8500 block El Paseo Grande, 6 p.m.
Residential burglary, 8800 block Cliffridge Ave., 10:13 p.m.
Sept. 26
Residential burglary, 7400 block La Jolla Blvd., 11:06 a.m.
DUI: Alcohol, 7600 block La Jolla Blvd., 9:02 p.m.
Sept. 27
Vehicle break-in/theft, 500 block Fern Glen, 5:45 p.m.
Grand theft, 7600 block La Jolla Blvd., 6:10 p.m.
Vehicle break-in/theft, 400 block Bonair St., midnight
Sept. 28
Commercial burglary, 5000 block Cass St., 4:11 a.m.
Vehicle break-in/theft, 5400 block Bahia Lane, 4:22 a.m.
Vehicle theft, 6500 block Avenida Wilfredo, 9 p.m.
Sept. 29
Burglary, 1800 block Spindrift Drive, 5 a.m.
Vehicle theft, Bayard Street at Loring Street, 2 p.m.
Petty theft, 7600 block Eads Ave., 5 p.m.
Disorderly conduct: Alcohol, 200 block Winamar Ave., 10:35 p.m.
Oct. 1
Vehicle break-in/theft, 7500 block Miramar Ave., 3 a.m.