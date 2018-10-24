La Jolla Light Crime and Public-Safety News: Oct. 25

Woman hits festival-goer

An unsuspecting La Jolla Art & Wine Festival-goer was struck in the back of the head “for no reason” with a female suspect’s hand, police report, around 5 p.m. Oct. 7 along Girard Avenue. Police were contacted when the victim said she wanted to press charges against the suspect.

“Officers contacted the suspect and detained her, but were not able to arrest her due to a medical condition. The suspect was released to a family member. The reporting officer is requesting a warrant be issued for the suspect,” police report.

Police Blotter

Oct. 4

Fraud, 1200 block Prospect St., 1 p.m.

Oct. 10

Fraud, 7400 block Hillside Drive, 8 a.m.

Battery with injury, 900 block Turquoise St., 3:05 p.m.

Oct. 11

Commercial burglary, 2200 block Torrey Pines Road, 12:52 a.m.

Oct. 12

Grand theft, 3900 block Mahaila Ave., 10:30 a.m.

Oct. 13

Residential burglary, 5300 block Calumet Ave., 3 p.m.

Misdemeanor vandalism, 6000 block Waverly Ave., 9:45 p.m.

Oct. 14

Residential burglary, 3800 block Nobel Drive, 4:58 a.m.

Petty theft, 2100 block Avenida de la Playa, 11:30 p.m.

Oct. 15

Vehicle break-in, 8000 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 7:45 a.m.

Vehicle break-in, 1000 block Nautilus St., 7:25 p.m.

Grand theft, 5700 block La Jolla Blvd., 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 16

Residential burglary, 5800 block Desert View Drive, midnight

Vehicle break-in, 600 block Sea Lane, 4:05 a.m.

Vehicle break-in, 8300 block Camino del Oro, 5 p.m.

Oct. 17

Vehicle break-in/theft, 5000 block La Jolla Blvd., midnight

Vehicle theft, Bird Rock Avenue at Dolphin Place, 1:20 p.m.

Oct. 19

Residential burglary, 5900 block Camino de la Costa, 12:40 a.m.

Vehicle break-in, 7300 block Draper Ave., 1:30 a.m.

Vehicle break-in, 700 block Genter St., 4 a.m.

Vehicle break-in, 7200 block Eads Ave., 4 a.m.

Oct. 20

Vehicle break-in, 7600 block Gilman Court, 7:45 a.m.

Oct. 21

Exhibit firearm, 300 block Mesa Way, 2 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon