La Jolla Light Crime and Public-Safety News: Oct. 18

Bus driver accosted by parent

A parent taking his child to a school bus and the bus driver got into an altercation at approximately 6:55 a.m. Oct. 5 on the 6200 block of Soledad Mountain Road, when the parent got upset by the way the driver spoke to his child. Police report the parent was asked to get off the bus by the driver because he was causing a scene. The driver picked up her bus radio and the parent struck her hand and knocked the radio to the floor. The suspect got off the bus with his child and left the scene.

Woman arrested after altercation with Vons security

A woman was arrested after confronting two security guards at the La Jolla Vons at 7545 Girard Ave. around 3 p.m. Sept. 27. Police report the female suspect got into a physical altercation with the guards and was placed under citizen’s arrest before being taken into police custody. She was booked into Las Colinas Women’s Detentions Center.

Man charged with selling drugs, leading to death

A suspected online drug dealer has been indicted for distributing fentanyl-laced pills that caused the death of a La Jolla man, federal prosecutors said.

Trevon Lucas, 23, from Highland, California, is accused of selling prescription oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl to the La Jolla resident, who was not identified in court documents, on the night before his death on June 30.

The La Jolla man was found dead the next morning by his mother, according to court documents. His cause of death was determined to be a fentanyl overdose.

Federal prosecutors said the sale was part of a larger drug selling ring that involved Lucas and three San Bernardino-area residents in which some would post ads for drug sales on popular websites.

Lucas is charged with distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and conspiracy and intent to distribute. He faces a minimum of 20 years to life in prison if convicted.

SANDAG releases safety stats

The San Diego region’s property crime rate was 3 percent lower at mid-year 2018 compared to mid-year 2017, but its violent crime rate was 2 percent higher, according to the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) recent report of crime statistics.

The report states there were increases in the number of reported rapes and aggravated assaults, but fewer homicides and robberies.

Noticeable decreased include a 13 percent drop in the number of reported burglaries and 3 percent drop in the number of vehicle thefts.

SANDAG reports at mid-year 2018 in San Diego County, there 18 homicides; 310 rapes; 653 robberies; 1,649 aggravated assaults; 1,074 residential burglaries; 724 non-residential burglaries; 4,530 cases of larceny under $400; 2,487 motor vehicle thefts; and 91 cases of arson.

Police Blotter

Sept. 26

Residential burglary, 1300 block Opal St., 11 a.m.

Oct. 1

Grand theft: Money/labor/property over $950, 900 block Archer St., 6 a.m.

Oct. 2

Petty theft: Theft of personal property/shoplift, 5000 block La Jolla Blvd., 7 a.m.

Oct. 3

Grand theft: Money/labor/property over $950, 5600 block Soledad Mountain Road, 7:30 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 1200 block Prospect St., 6 p.m.

Oct. 5

Grand theft: Money/labor/property over $950, 2000 block Spindrift Drive, 2 p.m.

Oct. 6

Sex crime (other), 8300 block La Verada, 10 a.m.

Vehicle theft, 700 block Loring St., 6 p.m.

Oct. 7

Vandalism (less than $400), 6400 La Jolla Blvd., 11 p.m.

Oct. 8

Vehicle break-in/theft, 1500 block Copa de Oro Drive, 10:40 a.m.

Residential burglary, 1400 block Caminito Batea, 5:30 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 7800 block Herschel Ave., 6 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8100 block El Paseo Grande, 8:30 p.m.

Commercial burglary, 1100 block Marine St., 10:30 p.m.

Petty theft: Theft of personal property/shoplift, 1000 block Wilbur Ave., 10:30 p.m.

Oct. 9

Residential burglary, 600 block Kirkwood Place, 9:30 a.m.

Threaten crime with intent to terrorize, 500 block Marine St., 7 p.m.

Oct. 10

Vehicle theft, 600 block Loring St., 3:30 p.m.

Vehicle theft, Bird Rock Avenue at Dolphin Place, 5:45 p.m.

Possession of narcotic or controlled substance, 2200 block Torrey Pines Road, 6:50 p.m.

Possession of narcotic or controlled substance, 7200 block Charmant Drive, 8:18 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon