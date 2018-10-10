La Jolla Light Crime and public-safety news: Oct. 11

BBB issues tips for seasonal job-seekers

In 2018, more than 1,250 employment scams were reported to Better Business Bureau (BBB) Scam Tracker, making them the second most prevalent type of scam according to the BBB Risk Index. BBB encourages applicants to take the following steps when applying for seasonal (holiday) job:

Start your research sooner rather than later: Employers begin screening candidates as early as October and as foot traffic increases in November and December, seasonal hiring grows.

Figure out which job is right for you: If an applicant is outgoing and embraces holiday cheer, he or she may want to apply for customer representative jobs. If a candidate prefers to work on their own, they may look for inventory or fulfillment center jobs. BBB strongly recommends job seekers apply on the company’s website, as opposed to a third-party website.

Work where you shop: Employers want applicants who know their products.

Be available and flexible: Hiring managers are drawn to candidates who have a flexible schedule and make themselves available. Be prepared as seasonal employees will likely find themselves working long, sometimes inconvenient hours, even on holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Keep all options open: Job seekers should not confine themselves exclusively to large retailers and restaurants. Smaller businesses may also be looking for extra help during the holidays.

How to spot a job scams

Be wary of jobs offered without an application, or formal interview, especially if it promises high wages and the comfort of working from home. Do not submit any personal information, like Social Security numbers or credit card details to such people.

If an employer asks a seasonal employee to pay advance fees for training, a background check or drug testing, this is a red flag. New hires should not have to pay to start a job.

High-pressure tactics: No one should rush to accept a job before verifying whether the employer is legitimate.

Fake employers will send the applicant a check as a hiring incentive or to cover expenses but “accidentally” send too much, only to then ask the applicant to send a portion back via wire transfer. Though the check looks legitimate, it will bounce and the victim will lose the money wired and be charged bank fees for the bad check.

Job hunters should be wary if they cannot identify the company’s contact information, owner, headquarters or even products. Just because an ad is listed online does not mean the business is legitimate.

Remember to always report scammers. If a candidate has been the target of a scam, or suspects scam activity, it should be reported to authorities and to BBB Scam Tracker to warn others. Learn more: bbb.org

Police Blotter

Sept. 17

Fraud, 1200 block Via Barranca, 3:42 p.m.

Sept. 27

Battery (details not available by deadline), 7500 block Girard Ave., 3 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 6000 block Avenida Cresta, 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 29

Commercial burglary, 7700 block Fay Ave., 4:30 a.m.

Petty theft, 9200 block Regents Road, 5 p.m.

Sept. 30

Vehicle break-in/theft, 1200 block Pearl St., midnight

Oct. 1

Vehicle break-in/theft, 2800 block Torrey Pines Scenic Drive, 10:30 a.m.

Petty theft, 7500 block Eads Ave., 2:28 p.m.

Oct. 2

Vehicle break-in/theft, 7600 block Eads Ave., 8:45 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 1400 block Torrey Pines Road, 10 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 7200 block Via Capri, 11 p.m.

Oct. 3

Vehicle break-in/theft, 7500 block Hillside Drive, 12:45 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 7600 block Hillside Drive, 1 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8300 block Camino del Oro, 8:30 a.m.

Oct. 4

Battery with serious injury (a known male tackled the victim during a wedding rehearsal at the La Jolla Hotel. The victim sustained abrasions and a small amount of bruising on his back), 7900 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 9:21 a.m.

Fraud, 9700 block North Torrey Pines Road, 1:06 p.m.

Battery with serious injury (the suspect got into a dispute with a female neighbor and grabbed her wrist. The suspect was placed on citizen’s arrest, cited by police and released), 5000 block La Jolla Blvd., 3:30 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8300 block Via Sonoma, 5 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 6700 block La Jolla Blvd., 10 p.m.

Oct. 5

Battery (details not available by deadline), 6200 block Soledad Mountain Road, 6:55 a.m.

Vandalism ($400 or more), 400 block Westbourne St., 1:45 p.m.

Grand theft over $950, 7500 block Eads Ave., 10:30 p.m.

Oct. 6

Vehicle break-in/theft, 6700 block Vista Del Mar Ave., noon

Grand theft, 900 block Pearl St., 5:30 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 6100 block La Pintura Drive, 9 p.m.

Oct. 7

Commercial burglary, 8000 block Girard Ave., 12:41 a.m.

Oct. 8

Battery on peace officer/emergency personnel (details not available by deadline), 200 block Prospect St., 1:30 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon