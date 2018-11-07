La Jolla Light Crime and Public-Safety News: Nov. 8

Car crashes into Fire Station No. 9

A car slammed into a La Jolla fire station the night of Nov. 3, coming close to firefighters but causing no injuries, authorities said.

Three people were in the car when it veered off the road and took out a section of the wall at San Diego Fire-Rescue Department’s Station 9 on Ardath Lane near Torrey Pines Road.

The crash, which happened about 7:30 p.m., severed a natural gas line to an exterior barbecue. A San Diego Gas & Electric crew was called in to make repairs to the line.

A structural engineer was evaluating the extent of damage to the building, according to a Fire Department tweet.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Police Blotter

Oct. 6

Fraud, 1400 block Yost Drive, midnight

Oct. 8

Vehicle break-in/theft, 700 block Coast Boulevard South, 6:15 p.m.

Oct. 15

Fraud, 700 block Silver St., midnight

Oct. 22

Vehicle break-in/theft, 400 block Westbourne St., 11:10 p.m.

Oct. 24

Vehicle break-in/theft, 5100 block La Jolla Blvd., 3:08 a.m.

Oct. 26

Vehicle break-in/theft, 5700 block Dolphin Place, 6 p.m.

Oct. 27

Battery on person (details not available by deadline), 6400 block La Jolla Blvd. 6:58 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 2200 block Torrey Pines Lane, 10 p.m.

Oct. 28

Vehicle break-in/theft, Bird Rock Avenue at Dolphin Place, 7 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8300 block Camino del Oro, noon

Oct. 30

Residential burglary, 700 block Muirlands Vista Way, 3 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 6100 block La Jolla Blvd., 3 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 1500 block Alta La Jolla Drive, 6:40 a.m.

Fraud, 6700 block Neptune Place, 11 a.m.

Vehicle theft, Gravilla Street at Neptune Place, 11 a.m.

Assault with a deadly weapon (details not available by deadline), 8300 block Camino del Oro, 12:50 p.m.

DUI: Alcohol, 600 block Nautilus St., 11:29 p.m.

Oct. 31

Petty theft, 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 1:43 p.m.

Theft, 10500 block North Torrey Pines Road, 4:10 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8500 block El Paseo Grande, 5:40 p.m.

Nov. 1

Vandalism ($400 or more), 400 block Prospect St., 5:20 p.m.

Nov. 2

Commercial burglary (weapon used), 800 block Turquoise St., 8:50 a.m.

Fraud, 8300 block La Jolla Scenic Drive North, 11 a.m.

Nov. 3

Residential burglary, 2700 block Costebelle Drive, 9 a.m.

Grand theft: Money/labor/property over $950, 9700 block North Torrey Pines Road, 11:15 a.m.

Disorderly conduct (alcohol), 7300 block Eads Ave., 4:27 p.m.Nov. 4

Street robbery (no weapon), 3300 block Nobel Drive, 12:15 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon