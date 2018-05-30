La Jolla Crime and Public-Safety News, May 31: 10 people arrested following immigration attempt at Windansea Beach

10 arrested following immigration attempt

Border Patrol agents spotted a smuggling boat heading toward the coast early Wednesday, May 23 and arrested 10 unauthorized immigrants at a La Jolla intersection, authorities said.

Nine men and one woman who had come ashore near Windansea Beach on a panga were arrested at the intersection of Camino d la Costa and Winamar Avenue, about a block from the water, around 12:15 a.m., Border Patrol spokesman Theron Francisco said.

Those arrested were all Mexican citizens.

Francisco said the panga was picked up by surveillance. He didn’t know if the vessel was spotted by stationary cameras along the coast or from aircraft or a boat.

Border Patrol agents are processing the immigrants. Anyone who has a criminal history could face charges. The rest will be processed for removal from the U.S., Francisco said.

The panga was to be removed from the beach later Wednesday morning.

Pangas are low-profile boats with outboard motors used by fishermen in Mexico. They often are used by smugglers who bring people and drugs into the country.

— The San Diego Union-Tribune

Stranded man rescued from Black’s Beach cliffs

San Diego lifeguards and firefighters rescued a man the morning of May 29 who spent the night on a shallow ledge above La Jolla’s Black’s Beach after becoming stranded on the bluffs while hiking overnight, authorities said.

Rescuers were first alerted to the man’s presence about halfway down the beach-front cliffs around 5:45 a.m., San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Mónica Muñoz said.

He later told his rescuers he’d been stranded on the cliff face for more than six hours.

A helicopter responded to the area to help pinpoint the location of the stranded man before emergency crews decided to send a rescuer rappelling down the cliff face from above.

A paramedic told dispatchers that the victim reported falling about 10 to 15 feet during a nighttime hike above the beach, though since it happened in the dark, he wasn’t sure exactly how far he fell. He complained of some right shoulder pain and had minor cuts and bruises.

— City News Service

Police Blotter

April 29

Vandalism ($400 or more), 6700 block Neptune Place, 2:11 p.m.

May 17

Malicious mischief/Misdemeanor vandalism, 1000 block Wall St., 8 p.m.

May 18

Vandalism (less than $400), 7500 block Draper Ave., 4 p.m.

May 20

Fraud, 4900 block Cass St., 10 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 5400 block Coral Reef Ave., 9 p.m.

May 21

Petty theft, 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 8:45 p.m.

Vandalism (less than $1000), 3200 block Holiday Court, 9:24 p.m.

May 22

Vehicle break-in/theft, 5400 block Linda Rosa Ave., 4 a.m.

Assault: Battery on person (additional details were not available by deadline), 7900 block St. Louis Terrace, 11:05 a.m.

Petty theft: Theft of personal property/shoplift, 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 4:28 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 900 block Opal St., 11:40 p.m.

May 23

DUI: Alcohol, 5200 block Soledad Road, 4:03 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 600 block Tourmaline St., 10:30 a.m.

May 24

Grand theft (unspecified), 7900 block Roseland Drive, 11 a.m.

Malicious mischief/Misdemeanor vandalism, 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 12:15 p.m.

Commercial burglary, 7900 block Roseland Drive, 6:30 p.m.

May 25

Assault: Battery with serious bodily injury (additional details were not available by deadline), 800 block Tourmaline St., midnight

Vehicle break-in/theft, 7400 block Herschel Ave., 8 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 800 block Loring St., 11:02 a.m.

May 26

Grand theft (unspecified), 7500 block Eads Ave., 1:25 p.m.

Tampering with Auto, 1400 block Soledad Ave., 6 p.m.

May 27

Petty theft, 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 9:45 a.m.

Vehicle theft, 300 block Westbourne St., 3 p.m.

May 28

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8200 block Camino Del Oro, 2:30 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8300 block Paseo Del Ocaso, 10:30 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon