La Jolla Crime and Public-Safety Report: May 24 - Thieves use motorized scooter as part of vehicle break-in

Thieves use motorized scooter as part of vehicle break-in

A Bird Rock family’s vehicle was broken into around 4:30 a.m. May 22 on the 5400 block of Linda Rosa Ave. and the thieves had a controversial getaway vehicle: a motorized scooter. One of the victim’s called La Jolla Light to detail the encounter.

“Two men with flashlights rode up on a motorized scooter and broke into my husband’s car,” she said. “They took our registration and insurance information, sunglasses, and a bill we were mailing with a check in it. It looks like they rifled through the glove compartment for whatever they could get and then rode off.”

The victim said she contacted the scooter company, which she said was willing to work with police to provide information about the renters based on its GPS and rental records.

Police Blotter

April 20

Commercial burglary, 1200 block Tourmaline St., 10 p.m.

April 30

Possession of controlled substance, 5400 block La Jolla Blvd., 1:50 p.m.

Residential burglary, 300 block Rosemont St., 3 p.m.

May 10

DUI: Alcohol, 2400 block Hidden Valley Road, 10:18 p.m.

May 11

Petty theft, 5300 block La Jolla Blvd., 1:30 p.m.

May 12

Petty theft, 8200 block Camino Del Oro, 11:30 a.m.

May 13

Commercial burglary, 700 block Pearl St., 3:01 a.m.

May 14

Shoplifting, 1100 block Prospect St., 11:20 a.m.

Fraud, 6400 block Avenida Dresta, 2:26 p.m.

May 15

Misdemeanor vandalism, 700 block Kline St., 2 p.m.

May 16

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8700 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 5:30 p.m.

May 17

Vandalism ($400 or more), 5100 block Mission Blvd., 10 a.m.

Fraud, 7500 block Pepita Way, 10:13 a.m.

Petty theft, 700 block Bellevue Place, 4:27 p.m.

Misdemeanor Vandalism, 1000 block Wall St., 8:30 p.m.

May 18

Petty theft, 8300 block Camino Del Oro, 9 a.m.

Sex crime (other), 1100 block Coast Blvd., 3 p.m.

May 19

DUI: Alcohol, 4900 block Cass St., 2:44 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon