La Jolla Crime and Public-Safety News: Villa La Jolla AT&T store robbed; Lifeguards rescue stricken diver in The Shores

Villa La Jolla AT&T store robbed

Three suspects robbed a La Jolla-area AT&T store of electronics, using physical strength and cutting tools to sever the cords that secure the devices. Police report the suspects entered the 8657 Villa La Jolla Drive store around 5:45 p.m. Friday, May 11, while the business was open and with customers inside. The suspects stole cell phones and note pads. No one is in custody at this time and a suspect description has not been released.

Lifeguards rescue stricken diver in The Shores

San Diego Lifeguards based in La Jolla Shores rescued a SCUBA diver experiencing a seizure while in the water May 9.

Marine Safety Lt. Rich Stropky reported to the La Jolla Shores Association, “We got a 911 call and … the dispatcher couldn’t understand what the caller was saying, he wasn’t making any sense. It turned out he was having a seizure while SCUBA diving.

“He was right off the La Jolla Shores lifeguard tower. We couldn’t discern if he was in a boat or in the water, but we were able to dispatch two lifeguards in a rescue boat, who found him 300 yards off the beach. He was actively seizing, but had a buoyancy compensator device, which luckily kept his head up and out of the water. We got him to the beach and medics took him from there.”

The diver is expected to make a full recovery, and was well enough following the event to thank lifeguards and collect his gear that same day.

DEA collects 475 tons of drugs on Take Back Day

In what is being credited as “the most successful event in DEA history,” the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) had its 15th annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day April 28, at close to 6,000 sites across the country — including 41 locations in San Diego County — and collected nearly one million pounds of unused, unwanted or expired prescription medications. The DEA properly destroys these medications during these events.

Complete results for DEA’s fall Take Back Day are available at deatakeback.com

In La Jolla, the CVS at 8831 Villa La Jolla Drive is a controlled substance public disposal location. DEA’s next Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Oct. 27. For more information, visit dea.gov

Police Blotter

April 13

Vehicle break-in/theft, 5600 block Waverly Ave., 1:45 p.m.

Fraud, 8000 block Paseo Del Ocaso, 7 a.m.

DUI: Alcohol, 1800 block Torrey Pines Road, 12:17 a.m.

April 30

Vehicle break-in/theft, 300 block Prospect St., 4 p.m.

May 3

Petty theft, 700 block Midway St., 12:46 p.m.

May 4

Residential burglary, 900 block Newkirk Drive, 8:51 p.m.

May 6

Residential burglary, 7900 block Prospect Place, 2 p.m.

May 7

Street robbery (no weapon used), 8500 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 1 a.m.

May 8

Shoplifting, 8300 block Camino Del Oro, 7 p.m.

May 10

Petty theft, 5300 block La Jolla Hermosa Ave., 2 a.m.

Grand theft, 2100 block Caminito Circulo Sur, 4 p.m.

Petty theft, 3100 block Via Alicante, 6 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 2200 block Via Tabara, 10 p.m.

May 11

Grand theft, 2100 block Caminito Circulo Sur, noon

Grand theft, 8300 block Camino Del Oro, 4:30 p.m.

May 12

Vehicle break-in/theft, 800 block Sapphire St., midnight

Commercial burglary, unknown suspect took an unknown amount of cash from the Shiku Sushi Bar register, 1277 Prospect St., 10 p.m.

May 13

Vehicle break-in/theft, 1200 block Agate St., midnight

Vehicle break-in/theft, 2400 block Avenida de la Playa, 2 a.m.

Commercial burglary, unknown suspect(s) took an unknown amount of cash from the Chevron Extra Mile Mini Mart register, 7475 La Jolla Blvd., 4:30 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8300 block Camino Del Oro, 9 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon