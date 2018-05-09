La Jolla Crime and Public-Safety News: Four cases of assault and battery reported

Four cases of assault and battery reported

In the span of two weeks, four unrelated cases of assault and battery, and assault with a deadly weapon have been reported in La Jolla.

The first took place at 4:08 p.m. April 20 on the 7900 block of Girard Ave. The suspect, who has an active felony warrant out of San Luis Obispo, pushed the victim, and threw a backpack and shoe at them. The victim was not injured, but the suspect was booked for battery on person.

Four days later, a road rage incident took place at 4:41 p.m. on the 2000 block of Torrey Pines Road, leading to a report of assault with a deadly weapon. San Diego Police Department spokesperson Billy Hernandez explained the male suspect was not known to the victim, and “used his vehicle to intentionally ram the victim’s vehicle two times while both vehicles were driving westbound in the area of 2000 Torrey Pines Road.

“The suspect drove along the driver’s side of the victim’s vehicle and rammed the vehicle one time while both vehicles were driving approximately 45 miles per hour. The suspect pulled his vehicle to the side of the road, exited the vehicle and pointed a handgun at the victim as he drove by.”

The suspect was neither identified nor arrested.

The third case was reported 11:40 a.m. April 27 on the 700 block of Nautilus St. The suspect tugged on the ponytail of the victim and also struck her in the chest with an elbow during a basketball game. The victim desired prosecution and a crime report was taken.

Most recently, two juveniles were involved in a fight, and the suspect kicked the victim several times in the head. The altercation took place at 3:30 p.m. May 4 on the 7500 block of Girard Ave. Hernandez said the suspect was arrested and released to his mother and that charges are pending.

Police Blotter

April 6

Narcotics possession, 700 block Nautilus St., 12:36 p.m.

April 29

Vandalism ($400 or more), 6700 block Neptune Place, 2:11 p.m.

May 1

Fraud, 800 block Loring St., 9 a.m.

Fraud, 8300 block Cliffridge Ave., 10 a.m.

Shoplifting, 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 8:45 p.m.

May 2

Vandalism, 3200 block Holiday Court, 5:30 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 500 block Bonair Place, 6 p.m.

May 3

Under the influence of controlled substance, 5700 block Skylar Place, 7:30 a.m.

Fraud, 3200 block La Jolla Village Drive, 1:20 p.m.

Vandalism ($400 or more), 8000 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 10 p.m.

May 4

Vehicle break-in/theft, 700 block Arenas St., 10 p.m.

May 5

Vandalism, 5400 block Pacifica Drive, 7 p.m.

May 6

Vehicle break-in/theft, 9600 block La Jolla Farms Road, 2:30 p.m.

Residential burglary, 1300 block La Jolla Rancho Road, 9 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon