La Jolla Light crime and public-safety news: June 7

Hillel Center sign vandalized

A sign at the future site of the Beverly and Joseph Glickman Hillel Center at UC San Diego was vandalized this week with profanity and lettering resembling a swastika. The graffiti was discovered June 4.

The Hillel Center has been the source of controversy over the last 20 years, with nearby residents arguing the location was inappropriate for what they called a “student center,” and proponents called a religious facility. However, the project was approved for construction by the San Diego City Council in October 2017.

In a prepared statement, President of Hillel of San Diego Emily Jennewein said: “We are deeply disappointed that anyone would vandalize our property with such hateful speech. Unfortunately, bigoted opposition to our plans is not new to us, nor will we let it deter our absolute commitment to building the Glickman Center as soon as possible.”

Arrest made in Torrey Pines High School threat

An adult male suspect was arrested in connection with a threat of violence against Torrey Pines High School last week, which San Diego Police Department reports say also included the possible use of weapons. SDPD was notified of a possible threat around 9:40 p.m.Wednesday, May 30, and in what is being called “an abundance of caution,” the school was closed the next day.

The suspect made threats to Torrey Pines High School students using the social media platform Instagram. These threats included the image of a firearm, an expressed desire to end his own life and the lives of others.

In the course of the investigation into the threat, police determined it came from a former student and at 1:05 p.m. May 31, police arrested a 21-year-old suspect at his home in the Point Loma area. The suspect was arrested without incident and later booked in to San Diego County Central Jail for one count of 422 PC-Criminal Threats (Felony).

The suspect was not in possession of a weapon at the time of arrest. Investigation into his access to weapons continues. Northwestern Investigations will continue to lead this case.

Police Blotter

May 20

Open container in park, 6900 block Neptune Place, 2:53 a.m.

May 24

Fraud, 500 block Fern Glen, 5:30 a.m.

May 25

Vehicle break-in/theft, 6400 block Cardeno Drive, 1:44 p.m.

Grand theft (over $950), 1200 block Coast Blvd., 3:30 p.m.

Commercial burglary, 7600 block Girard Ave., 5:30 p.m.

DUI, alcohol, 800 block Archer St., 9:35 p.m.

May 26

Fraud, 700 block La Canada, noon

Vehicle break-in/theft, 5100 block La Jolla Blvd., noon

May 28

Misdemeanor vandalism, 8100 block Camino Del Oro, 3 a.m.

Petty theft, 8300 block La Vereda, 9 a.m.

May 29

Battery of elder/dependent adult (details to be reported in a future issue), 2500 block Torrey Pines Road, midnight

Residential burglary, 7800 block El Paseo Grande, 3:47 a.m.

Grand theft, 2800 block Torrey Pines Scenic Drive, 10 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 600 block Arenas St., 11 p.m.

May 30

Petty theft, 8700 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 5:30 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 600 block Bonair Way, 9 p.m.

May 31

Vandalism ($400 or more), 8400 block Cliffridge Ave., 2:30 a.m.

Grand theft, 1200 block Coast Blvd., 4:30 p.m.

June 1

Disorderly conduct: Alcohol, 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 4:44 p.m.

Misdemeanor vandalism, 7300 block Cuvier St., 6 p.m.

June 2

Vehicle break-in/theft, 2700 block Bordeaux Ave., 1:11 a.m.

Residential burglary, 2700 block Glenwick Place, 3:15 a.m.

Petty theft, 2500 block Calle del Oro, 10 a.m.

Minor in possession of alcohol, 300 block Dunemere Drive, 12:54 p.m.

Vehicle theft, Marine Street, 4 p.m.

Battery with serious injury (details to be reported in a future issue), 1500 block Alta La Jolla Drive, 5 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 700 block Fern Glen, 6:30 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 300 block Palomar Ave., 10:05 p.m.

June 3

Vehicle break-in/theft, 5500 block Taft Ave., 2:08 a.m.

Disorderly conduct, alcohol, 800 block Coast Blvd., 2:31 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 900 block Sapphire St., 10:30 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon