La Jolla Light Crime and Public-Safety News: June 28

Rape reported in Beach Barber Tract area

The San Diego Police Department sex crimes unit is investigating an alleged rape that was reported around 8:30 p.m. Monay, June 18 on the 6700 block of La Jolla Blvd. The suspect is known to police and the victim, which led to Lt. Jason Weeden commenting: “There is no public safety concerns.”

Victim grabbed at La Jolla Community Center event

An altercation at the food table during a concert at the La Jolla Community Center has led to assault charges. Police report that around 7:15 p.m. Friday, May 25, “the victim was attending an event at the Community Center. While at the food table, the suspect slapped the victim’s left hand and grabbed his right wrist and told him, ‘Don’t double-dip with your fork, man!’ ”

Although the incident took place in May, the victim only recently reported it to police.

Everyday California robbed

The Everyday California apparel shop was robbed of watches around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, June 7. The store is located at 2261 Avenida De La Playa. Police report a watch case was smashed and an unknown number of timepieces were taken. The total loss is unknown at this time and no one is in custody.

City to launch safety PSAs

To encourage safer driving, biking and walking habits, the City of San Diego and Cox Communications created three public service announcements (PSA) that will air on CityTV and on Cox cable through Sept. 30.

Each video supports the City’s Vision Zero safety initiative and #TransitTuesday efforts to increase participation in alternative transportation methods. Vision Zero was adopted by the City Council in 2015 with the goal of eliminating all traffic fatalities and serious injuries in the City by 2025 through education, engineering and enforcement.

Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer explained: “We’ve launched the PSAs and new website to inform our residents of the progress being made and show how the City is using data to inform the decisions we’re making to improve public safety in our neighborhoods.”

Each 30-second PSA is available for viewing or downloading on the City’s Vision Zero portal at sandiego/vision-zero. The safety tips include:

1. Driving Tips:

a. Don’t be a distracted driver.

b. Pause and wait before you turn.

c. Stop for pedestrians crossing the street.

d. Take care in the glare.

2. Biking Tips:

a. Go with the flow.

b. Obey traffic signs and signals and stay off the sidewalk.

c. Be visible and predictable, especially at night.

d. Use your hand signals for stopping and turning.

e. Always wear a helmet.

3. Walking Tips:

a. Watch for turning cars and bicycles.

b. Cross at intersections or crosswalks.

c. Look in all directions for vehicles and bicycles.

d. Avoid using headphones or using your phone when crossing the street.

Police Blotter

June 3

Vehicle theft, 8300 block Camino Del Oro, 11:45 p.m.

June 7

Malicious mischief, 700 block Nautilus St., 11 p.m.

June 10

Vehicle break-in/theft, 6400 block Downling Drive, 8 p.m.

June 13

Residential burglary, 7400 block Vista Del Mar Ave., 10:44 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 2200 block Vallecitos, 12:30 p.m.

Fraud, 300 block Forward St., 6 p.m.

Vandalism (less than $400), 1200 block Prospect St., 6 p.m.

June 14

Residential burglary, 200 block Coast Blvd., midnight

June 16

Residential burglary, 7700 block Via Capri, 5:25 p.m.

June 17

Fraud, 8300 block Camino Del Oro, 1:50 p.m.

Vandalism ($400 or more), 1200 block Prospect St., 3:30 p.m.

June 18

Petty theft, 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 4:30 p.m.

June 19

Petty theft, 900 block Sandpiper Place, 6:32 p.m.

June 20

Vehicle theft, Gilman Drive at La Jolla Village Drive, 6 p.m.

Vandalism ($400 or more), 900 block Muirlands Drive, 10 p.m.

June 21

Vehicle theft, Fay Avenue at Silverado Street, 1 p.m.

June 22

Vehicle break-in/theft, 2300 block Calle Del Oro, 1:15 p.m.

DUI: Alcohol, 5200 block La Jolla Blvd., 2:55 a.m.

June 23

Vandalism ($400 or more), 900 block Genter St., 7:15 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon