La Jolla Light Crime and Public-Safety News: June 21

Lifeguards rescue, medics revive struggling swimmer

Lifeguards were able to rescue an unresponsive man from the ocean between the beaches at Marine Street and WindanSea June 9, who was later resuscitated at a local hospital.

Marine Safety Lt. Rich Stropky explained that a man from Texas jumped into the water near the foot of Fern Glen. “We had high surf going on, so he immediately started to struggle and lifeguards had to run down from Marine Street and WindanSea. They rescued the guy, but he had no pulse and was not breathing,” he said. “They did CPR on the beach for 23 minutes and the medics came and took him. Hospital staff were able to save the guy and he is eating and walking again today, but at that time, he was completely gone. So we are stoked about that.”

Police Blotter

June 2

Open container in park, 6900 block Neptune Place, 3:37 p.m.

Minor in possession of alcohol, 300 block Fern Glen, 5:14 p.m.

June 3

Open container in park, 1000 block Coast Blvd., 2 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 5500 block Taft Ave., 2:08 a.m.

Open container in park, 300 block Vista de la Playa, 3:45 p.m.

Residential burglary, 5500 block Rutgers Road, 9 p.m.

June 4

Commercial burglary, 6300 block La Jolla Colony Drive, 4 p.m.

June 5

Shoplifting, 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 1 p.m.

June 6

Petty theft, 8500 block El Paseo Grande, 8:30 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8400 block El Paseo Grande, 9 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 1200 block Silverado St., 6:15 p.m.

June 7

Petty theft, 8700 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 9 a.m.

June 8

Vandalism ($400 or more), 8200 block Camino Del Oro, 4:30 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 9100 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 5:15 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 4200 block La Jolla Village Drive, 11 p.m.

June 9

Petty theft, 2800 block Torrey Pines Scenic Drive, 10:35 p.m.

June 11

DUI, 6200 block Cardeno Drive, 2:30 a.m.

Fraud, 6400 block Caminito Northland, 10 a.m.

Residential burglary, 7200 block Encelia Drive, 6 p.m.

June 15

Grand theft (unspecified), 1000 block Prospect St., 1 p.m.

DUI, 1300 block Torrey Pines Road, 9:45 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 7700 block Starlight Drive, 11:40 p.m.

June 17

Vehicle break-in/theft, 5500 block Moonlight Lane, 10 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon