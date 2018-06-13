La Jolla Light Crime and Public Safety News: June 14

Anti-Defamation league offers reward for Hillel graffiti info

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for the profane graffiti on a sign announcing the new UC San Diego Hillel Center in La Jolla.

“We hope this reward facilitates the quick apprehension of whoever is behind this hateful vandalism” said Tammy Gillies, ADL San Diego Regional Director. “The graffiti, which includes lettering similar to a swastika, and derogatory language, impacts the entire community. This kind of hateful message is meant to be troubling to all who see it, but especially to the Jewish community targeted by this anti-Semitism and vandalism. We commend the San Diego Police Department for investigating these hateful acts.”

Anyone with information about the vandalism is encouraged to speak directly with the San Diego Police Department, or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers by calling (888) 580-8477 or going to crimestoppers.org

Maroufi Rugs robbed

Maroufi Rugs and Antiques was burglarized of approximately $10,000 worth of merchandise, sometime between 5:30 p.m. May 29 and 5:30 a.m. June 1 at 7629 Girard Ave. Police report an unknown tool was used to pry the door open, and several items were taken. There is no one in custody at this time.

Scuffle at nursing home

A case of battery on an elder adult was reported around midnight, Tuesday, May 29 on the 2500 block of Torrey Pines Road. Police report two female patients at a nursing home were involved in an argument over candy. The victim is alleging that the suspect kicked her.

Clubhouse employee accused of battery

Two victims were allegedly assaulted, causing visible injuries, by an employee of the La Jolla Alta Clubhouse, the evening of Saturday, June 2 at 1570 Alta La Jolla Drive. Police report the suspect grabbed the victims, who are willing to press charges. No arrest was made.

Police Blotter

May 15

Fraud, 6000 block Vista de la Mesa, 12:01 a.m.

May 23

Petty theft, 5700 block Soledad Road, noon

May 30

Petty theft, 900 block Pearl St., 5:15 p.m.

June 1

Vehicle break-in/theft, 7600 block Gilman Court, 10:32 a.m.

Disorderly conduct, alcohol, 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 4:44 p.m.

June 2

Vehicle break-in/theft, 2700 block Bordeaux Ave., 1:11 a.m.

Residential burglary, 2700 block Glenwick Place, 3:15 a.m.

Theft, 2500 block Calle Del Oro, 10 a.m.

Vehicle theft, 1100 block Wall St., 4 p.m.

June 3

Residential burglary, 5500 block Rutgers Road, 9 p.m.

June 4

Vehicle break-in/theft, 700 block Nautilus St., 12:15 p.m.

June 5

Shoplifting, 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 1 p.m.

Petty theft, 5700 block Santa Fe St., 7:10 p.m.

June 6

Petty theft, 8500 block El Paseo Grande, 8:30 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 7600 block Fay Ave., 8:50 p.m.

June 8

Vandalism ($400 or more), 200 block Nautilus St., 11:30 p.m.

Vandalism ($400 or more), 8200 block Camino Del Oro, 4:30 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 9100 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 5:15 p.m.

June 9

Petty theft, 2800 block Toorey Pines Scenic Drive, 10:35 p.m.

June 11

DUI, alcohol, 6200 block Cardeno Drive, 2:30 a.m.

Fraud, 6400 block Caminito Northland, 10 a.m.

—Reach the Northern Division at (858) 552-1631.