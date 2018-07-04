La Jolla Light Crime and Public-Safety News: July 5

Voce Del Mare owner ordered to stand trial

A San Diego Superior Court judge last week ordered La Jolla restaurateur Daniel Dorado, of Italian restaurant Voce Del Mare in Bird Rock, to stand trial on 27 counts of rape and various types of sexual assault involving eight women he allegedly drugged with spiked drinks.

Dorado is charged with forcible rape, sexual assault with intent to commit rape, oral copulation and rape with digital penetration — in many instances while the woman was intoxicated or unconscious. He faces 32 years in prison if convicted of all charges.

Seven counts were dismissed after the preliminary hearing, as the judge agreed with defense lawyers that there was no proof certain victims had been restrained or assaulted by force.

Deputy District Attorney Jessica Coto said the alleged sexual assaults occurred from 2009 to January of this year involving women ranging in age from 22 to 57 or 58.

According to testimony at the hearing, some of the alleged victims met Dorado expecting a job interview. Others accepted dates after meeting online.

A common thread among the victims, Coto said, was being offered a “pink drink” that prosecutors believe was spiked, causing the women to black out or fall unconscious before they awoke to find Dorado engaging in a sex act with them.

Dorado’s attorneys have said he never drugged or raped any of the women, but had consensual sex with them. — The San Diego Union Tribune

Police Blotter

June 17

Vehicle theft, Bird Rock Ave., 6:15 p.m.

June 18

Grand theft, 7700 block Moonridge Place, 2 p.m.

June 19

Fraud, 100 block Coast Blvd., noon

Petty theft, 1000 block Wilbur Ave., 1:50 p.m.

Disorderly conduct: Alcohol, 700 block Pearl St., 7:20 p.m.

June 22

Grand theft, 800 block Pearl St., 6:27 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 6300 block Dowling Drive, 11:30 p.m.

June 23

Residential burglary, 900 block Agate St., 6 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 1600 block Nautilus St., 9 p.m.

June 25

Vandalism, 300 block Forward St., noon

Vandalism, 7500 block Fay Ave., 1 p.m.

June 26

Fraud, 600 block Kirkwood Place, 10:30 a.m.

Use of controlled substance, 5300 block La Jolla Blvd., 11:41 a.m.

Fraud, 7200 block Olivetas Ave., noon

Vehicle break-in/theft, 5800 block Caminito Empresa, 5 p.m.

Battery, 10200 block North Torrey Pines Road, 8:30 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 5800 block Caminito Empresa, 10 p.m.

Vandalism, 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 10 p.m.

June 27

Vehicle theft, 800 block Opal St., 7 p.m.

June 28

Disorderly conduct: Alcohol, 7500 block Girard Ave., 1:55 p.m.

June 29

Vehicle break-in/theft, 7900 block St. Louis Terrace, 4 p.m.

Grand theft, 1000 block Prospect St., 6:20 p.m.

Grand theft, 5700 block Santa Fe St., 11 p.m.

June 30

Vehicle break-in/theft, 9800 block La Jolla Farms Road, 2:30 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 9600 block La Jolla Farms Road, 6:20 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8500 block Cliffridge Ave., 8 p.m.

July 1

Vandalism, 5400 block Taft Ave., 2:15 a.m.