La Jolla Light Crime and Public-Safety News: July 26

Fire burns one acre in La Jolla Alta area

A blaze that broke out Saturday afternoon in a La Jolla canyon spread over an acre before firefighters and aircraft got it under control.

The fire, reported about 2:10 p.m., was between Caminito Genio and Rutgers Road. About 100 firefighters from San Diego, Coronado, Federal and Miramar Marine base — with three helicopters — worked to prevent flames from spreading to nearby homes.

No evacuations were ordered.

As of 3:30 p.m. the fire was holding at an acre, fire officials said.

The blaze was in the same canyon where a fire at a homeless encampment on Friday spread to about half an acre before being extinguished.

That fire started accidentally between Rutgers and Caminito Bayo, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Mónica Muñoz said.

She said Metro Arson Strike Team investigators interviewed witnesses and two men seen near the fire, but could not determine the cause of the Saturday blaze.

Taxi driver attacked in Bird Rock

After a late night ride home into Bird Rock, a resident attacked his taxi driver, leading to serious injuries. Police report around 3:42 a.m. on July 16 on the 800 block of Agate St., at the conclusion of the ride, the resident refused to pay the driver for the fare and attempted to leave, leading the driver to follow the resident.

The resident punched the driver in the head and ran into his residence, where he was later contacted by police. The resident was cited for misdemeanor battery and released.

Resident stabbed while walking

A La Jolla resident was attacked and stabbed by a naked man in the Beach Barber Tract area, and reported the encounter on the neighborhood-based social media site Nextdoor.com

Police were not able to provide additional details by La Jolla Light press deadline. The victim describes the assailant as an African-American male with a tall and muscular build, not wearing any clothes. Details such as the date were not available, but the victim reports the altercation took place around 11 a.m.

“I was walking on La Jolla Boulevard (at Gravilla Street) when suddenly I felt pain in my back and leg. A completely naked man had run up behind me and stabbed me in the back and behind the knee with a sharp object. I screamed and someone … stopped to help. He called the police for me. They arrived a few minutes later and finally caught up with my attacker. Apparently this deranged man had been wreaking havoc all morning around La Jolla,” the post states.

The “sharp object” used to stab the victim was a vape smoking device.

Police Blotter

Jun 29

Transportation of a controlled substance, 7700 block Ivanhoe Ave., 2:30 a.m.

June 30

Transportation of a controlled substance, 7700 block Ivanhoe Ave., 2:31 a.m.

July 7

Open container in park, 300 block Fern Glen, 12:31 p.m.

July 8

Possession of substance paraphernalia, 900 block Turquoise St., 10:37 p.m.

July 12

Open container in park, 7000 block Neptune Place, 3:24 p.m.

Open container in park, 7000 block Neptune Place, 3:36 p.m.

Open container in park, 6600 block Neptune Place, 3:38 p.m.

July 14

Fraud, 800 block Agate St., 10 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 6400 block La Jolla Blvd., 11 p.m.

July 15

Grand theft, over $950, 2:45 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8300 block Calle del Cielo, 8:55 p.m.

Assault, the victim was attacked by a former friend and sustained minor abrasions and did not require medical attention, 1200 block Coast Blvd., 10 p.m. July 16

Petty theft, 8000 block Girard Ave., 5:50 p.m.

July 17

Vehicle break-in/theft, 5200 block Dawes St., 3:15 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 5200 block Chelsea St., 6:25 a.m.

Assault with serious bodily injury, 5600 block La Jolla Blvd., 10:30 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 6300 block La Jolla Blvd., 5:30 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 6400 block La Jolla Blvd., 7:55 p.m.

July 18

Petty theft, 300 block Nautilus St., 9 a.m.

Fraud, 900 block Agate St., noon

July 19

Vehicle break-in/theft, 2000 block Soledad Ave., midnight

Assault, 900 block Prospect St., 10:30 a.m.

July 20

Vehicle break-in/theft, 7800 block Ardath Lane, 7 p.m.

July 21

Commercial burglary, 7500 block Girard Ave., 5:39 a.m.

Possession of unlawful paraphernalia, 7900 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 9:12 a.m.

Grand theft, 2000 block Spindrift Drive, 4:20 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 6300 block La Jolla Blvd., 10:30 p.m.

July 22

Vandalism ($400 or more), 700 block Sapphire St., 4:15 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon