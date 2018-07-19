La Jolla Light crime and public-safety news: July 19

Man stabbed on Greyhound bus

A fight between two men on a Greyhound bus near University City led to a stabbing, with the suspect fleeing to the UC San Diego campus. Around 12:29 p.m. Wednesday, July 11 on the northbound I-5 freeway at Genesee Avenue, a 35-year-old man stabbed a 27-year-old victim several times but the injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The bus pulled over on the freeway and the suspect fled up the hill toward UCSD. The suspect was found and arrested in a campus parking lot. He later pleaded not guilty to attempted murder.

Police Blotter

July 3

Petty theft, 1400 block Muirlands Drive, noon

Open container in park, 6200 block Camino de la Costa, 5:27 p.m.

Open container in park, 6200 block Camino de la Costa, 5:31 p.m.

July 6

Fraud, 7900 block Avenida Kirjah, 1:20 a.m.

July 7

Residential burglary, 9000 block La Jolla Shores Lane, 7 a.m.

July 8

Residential burglary, 7800 block Lookout Drive, 7:35 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 2400 block Calle del Oro, 1:30 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8300 block Camino Del Oro, 1:30 p.m.

Theft/larceny, 8800 block Cliffridge Ave., 3:47 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 7700 block Ivanhoe Ave., midnight

July 9

Vehicle break-in/theft, 7400 block Girard Ave., 6:35 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8300 block Camino del Oro, 12:30 p.m.

Vandalism (less than $400), 7400 block La Jolla Blvd., 3 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 1800 block Soledad Ave., 7:15 p.m.

July 11

Vehicle break-in/theft, 1900 block Spindrift Drive, 3:30 p.m.

Resisting executive officer (a man being placed in the back of a police vehicle struck the officer in the stomach with his knee), 6600 block La Jolla Scenic Drive South, 4:48 p.m.

July 12

Grand theft over $950, 8300 block Camino del Oro, 4 p.m.

Use of controlled substance, 7400 block Eads Ave., 5:41 p.m.

Residential burglary, 1100 block Tourmaline St., 8 p.m.

July 13

Vehicle theft, El Paseo Grande at La Jolla Shores Drive, 8 a.m.

Vehicle theft, El Paseo Grande at La Jolla Shores Drive, 4:30 p.m.

July 14

Petty theft, 2300 block Via Siena, 11:55 p.m.

July 15

Vehicle break-in/theft, 6000 block Camino de la Costa, 8 p.m.

Petty theft, 3100 block Via Alicante, 5:30 p.m.

Assault with serious injury (details in a future issue), 1200 block Coast Blvd., 10 p.m.

July 16

Assault with serious injury (details in a future issue), 800 block Agate St., 3:42 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon