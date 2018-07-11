La Jolla Light Crime and Public-Safety News: July 12

Cyclist punctures lung in accident

A bicyclist punctured his lung during an accident on the 9600 block of La Jolla Shores Drive, around 10 a.m. Sunday, July 8. The 62-year-old male rider was proceeding eastbound when he hit a bump and crashed. He was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries including fractured ribs and clavicle, and the punctured lung.

Delivery man subject to random attack

A delivery man making a late-night run in Bird Rock was attacked when he checked on a person laying in the middle of the street. Police report around 1 a.m. Friday, July 6 on the 5500 block La Jolla Blvd., the victim approached the suspect to check if he was OK, and then the suspect punched the victim in the face.

As officers arrived on scene, the suspect fled on foot and was not apprehended. He is not in custody at this time.

Driver threatens to ‘run down’ pedestrian

A pedestrian and a driver got into an altercation around 5:15 p.m. Friday, June 29 on the 7000 block of La Jolla Blvd., near WindanSea beach. Police report the victim was crossing the street when the suspect, driving a gray SUV, began yelling at the victim because he wanted to turn onto La Jolla Boulevard and said the victim was in his way.

The suspect looked at the victim and told him he was going to run him down. The victim jumped out of the way and the suspect drove off. The driver is not in custody at this time.

Coast Walk crash driver pleads guilty

The driver behind the accident that caused a car to careen into the hillside off Torrey Pines Road near the 1500 block of Coast Walk around 1 a.m. Jan. 28 pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor hit and run. She was sentenced to three years’ probation, 60 hours volunteer service work and stipulated restitution to be paid to the victims to the tune of more than $350,000.

Based on resident reports, the car was traveling at a high rate of speed along Torrey Pines Road, and upon losing control of the vehicle, the driver crashed into the fence and slid down the hillside. No injuries were reported.

Police said the driver fled the scene, but returned and was arrested for misdemeanor hit-and-run and released on citation. Drugs and alcohol are not considered a factor.

Police Blotter

June 15

Minor in possession of alcohol, 300 block Sea Lane, 4:45 p.m.

June 19

Disorderly conduct, alcohol, 700 block Pearl St., 7:20 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 6300 block La Jolla Blvd. 9 p.m.

June 21

Petty theft, 7400 block La Jolla Blvd., 12:30 a.m.

June 26

Vehicle theft, 5300 block La Jolla Hermosa Ave., 10 p.m.

June 29

Petty theft, 5600 block Dolphin Place, 12:16 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 700 block Wilbur Ave., 3:15 p.m.

Minor in possession of alcohol, 300 block Sea Lane, 3:36 p.m.

DUI, alcohol, 5500 block La Jolla Blvd., 1:33 a.m.

Vandalism ($400 or more), 1200 block Nautilus St., 5 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 800 block Agate St., 10:15 p.m.

June 30

Vandalism (misdemeanor), 6200 block La Jolla Hermosa Ave., 7 p.m.

July 1

Vehicle break-in/theft, 7200 block Michael, 11 a.m.

Fraud, 2100 block Avenida de la Playa, noon

Open container in park, 8100 block 8100 El Paseo Grande, 2:10 p.m.

Fraud, 1400 block Caminito Diadema, 2:20 p.m.

Tamper with auto, 7600 block Draper Ave., 9 p.m.

July 2

Vehicle break-in/theft, 3100 block Via Alicante, 12:01 a.m.

Theft, 5600 block La Jolla Blvd., 5:35 a.m.

Commercial burglary, 8300 block Camino del Oro, 11 a.m.

July 3

Assault, victim was approached by a known suspect and a fight broke out. The victim sustained a laceration to his face that required stitches, 1500 block Calle Camille, 10 p.m.

July 4

Use of a controlled substance, 8200 block Caminito Marimoto, 2:28 p.m.

Commercial burglary, 1100 block Silverado St., 5 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 300 block Midway St., 8 p.m.

July 7

Grand theft (unspecified), 7800 block Lookout Drive, 5 p.m.

Residential burglary, 6900 block Via Valverde, 6 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 5400 block La Jolla Blvd., 7:45 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon