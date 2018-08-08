La Jolla Light Crime and Public-Safety News: Aug. 9

Car flips over on Pearl Street

A black Mercedes heading east on the 600 block of Pearl Street flipped over after it struck the back of a parked, restaurant-supply truck shortly after 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 6.

The driver told La Jolla Light she was blinded by the glaring, early morning sun as the vehicle collided into the stationary truck, which took up most of a single lane on the four-lane (two directional) road. The driver was able to crawl out of the flipped vehicle without injury.

The truck driver was making a delivery inside The Taco Stand during the collision.

San Diego Police officers diverted east-bound traffic on Pearl Street onto Cuvier Street for about an hour, before the Mercedes was towed away.

Rape reported after night of drinking

San Diego Police Department detectives are investigating an alleged rape that took place between a victim and a known suspect. Around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 4 on the 2000 block Torrey Pines Road, two adults who met earlier in the night and drank at multiple locations, ended up together with a group of friends at a residence.

“The victim is alleging sex acts occurred. There were no independent witnesses,” reports Lt. Jason Weeden. A detective has been assigned to investigate.

Woman seriously hurt in UTC accident

The San Diego Police Department traffic unit is investigating a collision that left a woman with a life-threatening head injury. Around 12:52 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5, a 38-year-old driver entered the Westfield UTC mall parking lot and hit a female pedestrian who was walking through the lot. Police report the pedestrian sustained an injury to her left leg and head.

Police Blotter

July 4

Vehicle break-in/theft, 500 block Rosemont St., 2 a.m.

July 6

DUI: Alcohol, 300 block Nautilus St., 12:09 a.m.

July 18

DUI: Alcohol, 1200 block Torrey Pines Road, 1:30 a.m.

July 19

Open container in park, 1200 block Prospect St., 5:15 p.m.

July 20

DUI: Alcohol, 8100 block Prestwick Drive, 10:04 p.m.

July 22

Residential burglary, 400 block Bonair St., 2:15 a.m.

Petty theft, 5400 block La Jolla Blvd., noon

July 23

DUI: Drugs, 6400 block La Jolla Blvd., 4:39 a.m.

July 28

Commercial burglary, 700 block Turquoise St., 4 p.m.

July 30

Vehicle theft, 9200 block La Jolla Shores Drive, noon

Petty theft, 7400 block Olivetas Ave., 8:10 p.m.

July 31

Residential burglary, 1500 block El Camino Del Teatro, 9:26 a.m.

Petty theft, 5600 block Dolphin Place, 6 p.m.

Aug. 1

Commercial burglary, 1000 block North Torrey Pines Road, 4:27 p.m.

Aug. 3

Assault against police officer, 7000 block Soledad Park Road, 8:15 a.m.

Vandalism ($400 or more), 3300 block Caminito Eastbluff, 10 p.m.

Aug. 4

Petty theft, 7800 block Bellakaren Place, 7 a.m.

Grand theft, over $950, 2200 block Avenida de la Playa, 1:30 p.m.

Aug. 5

Vandalism (less than $400), 8300 block Via Sonoma, 9:25 a.m.

— By Ashley Mackin-Solomon and Daniel K. Lew