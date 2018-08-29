La Jolla Light Crime and Public Safety News: Aug. 30

Soledad home robbed of $250,000 worth of jewelry

San Diego Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who stole more than $250,000 of jewelry from a home in the Mount Soledad neighborhood.

On June 16, 2018, an unknown suspect(s) forced entry into an area residence by using a tool to pry open the front door. The suspects stole numerous pieces of jewelry with a total value of more than $250,000. Most of the jewelry pieces were large in size and very distinctive.

Courtesy An example of the jewelry stolen from a Mount Soledad home An example of the jewelry stolen from a Mount Soledad home (Courtesy)

Surveillance video captured the suspects’ vehicle arriving at the residence and a suspect wearing dark clothing exiting the front passenger’s seat. Investigators determined the suspects’ vehicle is a newer model white Nissan Rogue.

Anyone with information on the identity and/or location of the suspects is asked to call the SDPD’s Northern Division at (858) 552-1727 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Visit the Crime Stoppers website at sdcrimestoppers.org for more information on how to send anonymous web and mobile app tips.

Broken water main floods Village intersection

A broken water main flooded and shut down the busy La Jolla intersection of Girard Avenue at Pearl Street on Friday, Aug. 24. The break was reported around 4:50 p.m., police and fire officials said. The intersection remained closed for several hours thereafter, but the City representatives said no businesses were flooded.

Police Blotter

Aug. 12

Petty theft, 5400 block La Jolla Blvd. 4 p.m.

Aug. 14

Residential burglary, 6300 block Muirlands Drive, 9 a.m.

Aug. 17

Assault, two homeless individuals got into a disagreement over ‘ownership’ of the sidewalk, and one used a cardboard sign and an open hand to strike the other, 1000 block Torrey Pines Road, 11:30 a.m.

Aug. 19

Assault, an assailant punched the victim in the face during an argument over a parking space, 6800 block Neptune Place, 4:25 p.m.

Aug. 20

Misdemeanor vandalism, 900 block Archer St., 3:07 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8600 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 6:30 p.m.

Residential burglary, 7500 block Caminito Avola, 10 p.m.

Aug. 21

Residential burglary, 5500 block Pacifica Drive, 8:15 a.m.

Assault, a known-to-the-victim suspect pushed the victim during an argument, 9500 block Poole St., 9:48 a.m.

Assault, an unknown male used his stomach and chest area to bump the victim three times on a construction site. The victim did not sustain any injuries, 9300 block North Torrey Pines Road, 11:12 a.m.

Commercial burglary, 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 6 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8700 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 6 p.m.

Misdemeanor vandalism, 800 block Turquoise St., 6:35 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8600 block Via Mallorca, 8 p.m.

Aug. 23

Fraud, 2200 block Caminto Cabala, 3:30 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8500 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 6:15 p.m.

Aug. 24

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 5:10 p.m.

Vandalism (less than $400), 500 block Calle Miramar, 9 p.m.

Aug. 25

Petty theft, 7600 block Girard Ave., 5:30 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8000 block El Paseo Grande, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 26

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8300 block Camino del Oro, 10:30 a.m.

Petty theft, 8100 block Camino del Oro, 12:10 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon