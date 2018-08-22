La Jolla Light crime and public safety news: Aug. 23

Swimmer experiencing heart attack rescued at La Jolla Cove

A 69-year-old male swimmer was rescued from the waters off La Jolla Cove by lifeguards, only to go into cardiac arrest on the beach. His condition was not known as of press time.

Lifeguard Lt. John Sandmeyer said around 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, lifeguards observed a swimmer struggling about 50 meters off shore. “(The swimmer) didn’t look very proficient and was looking up out of the water,” Sandmeyer said.

“Lifeguards responded on a paddleboard and brought him to shore. He was alert but experiencing difficulty breathing. The swimmer went into cardiac arrest on the beach, which is very rare, so lifeguards used their AED to revive him.” When the swimmer regained a pulse, he was transported by medics to Scripps La Jolla.

Police Blotter

Aug. 6

Commercial burglary, 900 block Pearl St., 8 p.m.

Aug. 9

Street robbery (no weapon), 6900 block La Jolla Blvd., 2:19 a.m.

Aug. 11

Residential burglary, 900 block Sapphire St., 10:30 p.m.

Assault, a man reported being punched in the face and sustained a small abrasion, 5600 block La Jolla Blvd., 11:51 p.m.

Aug. 12

Battery with serious injury, 800 block Turquoise St., 3:40 a.m.

Assault with a caustic chemical, a 63-year-old male was pepper spraying patrons at the Hennessey’s Tavern, 7811 Herschel Ave., 1:22 a.m.

Aug. 13

Grand theft, 6300 block Castejon Drive, 12:01 a.m.

Residential burglary, 700 block Sapphire St., 12:01 a.m.

Aug. 14

Residential burglary, 800 block Loring St., 8:30 p.m.

Disorderly conduct, alcohol, 1200 block Prospect St., 8:36 p.m.

Aug. 15

Fraud, 700 block Bonair Way, 10 a.m.

Grand theft, over $950, 2000 block Spindrift Drive, 12:50 p.m

Aug. 16

Use of controlled substance, 5500 block La Jolla Blvd., 3:54 a.m.

Possession of controlled substance for sale, 1100 block Coast Blvd., 12:10 p.m.

Aug. 17

Petty theft, 700 block Kline St., 1 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 7900 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 2 p.m.

Aug. 18

Residential burglary, 5500 block Moonlight Lane, 2 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 900 block Agate St., 6 a.m.

Grand theft, 1400 block Cottontail Lane, 11 p.m.