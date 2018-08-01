La Jolla Light Crime and Public-Safety News: Aug. 2

La Jolla Alta Mesa resident reports attempted break-in

A La Jolla Alta Mesa resident posted an advisory on the neighborhood-based social media site Nextdoor.com following what might have been an interrupted burglary: “We were just made aware of a burglary that was attempted at our home around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 18. While we were out of town for a few days, two of our home security cameras went offline and we didn’t think anything of it,” the post reads.

“Several days later, my husband received a notification that one of the cameras was pointed to the sky. He researched the history of motion clips in the ADT system and it shows a man attempting to open our back door and then tampering with the third camera which he was unable to disconnect and then pointed it upwards.”

Police Blotter

July 15

Residential burglary, 1500 block Coast Walk, 6:27 a.m.

Open container in park, 8200 block Camino del Oro, 11:50 a.m.

July 20

Vehicle theft, 8300 block Via Sonoma, 11:30 p.m.

July 21

Petty theft, 1100 block Coast Blvd., 8 p.m.

July 22

Grand theft, money/labor/property over $950, 2300 block King Arthur Court, 2:11 a.m.

Residential burglary, 300 block Coast Blvd., 3 a.m.

Vehicle theft, 500 block Rushville St., 6 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 6500 block Draper Ave., noon

July 23

Assault, (additional details not available at deadline), 5400 block La Jolla Blvd., 1:52 a.m.

Grand theft, 2600 block Idle Hour Lane, 6 a.m.

Commercial burglary, 1200 block Coast Blvd., 3 p.m.

Grand theft, 8700 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 6:25 p.m.

July 24

Vehicle theft, 900 block Sapphire St., 6 a.m.

Grand theft, 600 block Tourmaline St., 1:25 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8200 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 3 p.m.

Vandalism (less than $400), 1000 block Prospect St., 8 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 1000 block Prospect St., 8 p.m.

July 25

Vehicle break-in/theft, 5500 block Beaumont Ave., 12:30 a.m.

Petty theft, 400 block Westbourne St., 1:30 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8800 block Nottingham Place, 12:30 p.m.

Commercial burglary, 7600 block Fay Ave., 7 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 6100 block Vista de la Mesa, 9:30 p.m.

July 26

Petty theft, 1000 block Turquoise St., 9 a.m.

Fraud, 1700 block El Camino del Teatro, 9:40 a.m.

July 27

Vehicle break-in/theft, 800 block Turquoise St., 4 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 8300 block Cliffridge Ave., 5:30 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 4900 block Cass St., 10 p.m.

July 28

Vehicle theft, La Jolla Farms Road at Black Gold Road, 5:30 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 600 block Bonair St., 3 p.m.

Robbery, no weapon, 8200 block Camino del Oro, 4:56 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 2100 block Paseo Dorado, 8 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 7900 block Paseo del Ocaso, 9 p.m.

July 29

Fraud, 900 block Sapphire St., 1:30 a.m.

Vehicle theft, Calle del Oro at La Jolla Shores Drive, 2 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon