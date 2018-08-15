La Jolla Light Crime and Public Safety News: Aug. 16

Police Blotter

July 22

Vehicle break-in/theft, 7500 block La Jolla Blvd., 6:30 p.m.

Petty theft, 7300 block Brodiaea Way, 7 p.m.

July 29

Vehicle break-in/theft, 800 block Archer St., 1 a.m.

July 31

Petty theft, 5600 block Dolphin Place, 6 p.m.

Assault with a deadly weapon (details coming in a future issue), 7500 block Draper Ave., 3:10 p.m.

Aug. 1

Street robbery (no weapon), 8100 block Camino del Sol, 12:50 a.m.

Residential burglary, 700 block Wrelton Drive, 6 a.m.

Aug. 4

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8100 block Camino del Sol, 5 a.m.

Aug. 5

Vehicle break-in/theft, 1100 block Avenida Amantea, 2:30 a.m.

Residential burglary, 6400 block La Jolla Blvd., 11 a.m.

Aug. 7

Use of controlled substance, 1000 block Prospect St., 12:34 a.m.

DUI: Alcohol, 800 block Turquoise St., 9:43 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 3300 block La Jolla Village Drive, 10 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 2700 block Torrey Pines Road, 11:45 p.m.

Aug. 9

Vehicle break-in/theft, 9200 block Regents Road, 12:45 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 10000 block North Torrey Pines Road, 1:10 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8400 block El Paseo Grande, 9 p.m.

Aug. 11

Sex crime (not rape), 8500 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 1 p.m.

Commercial burglary, 1100 block Wall St., 4 p.m.

Vandalism ($400 or more), 8300 block Calle del Cielo, 4 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8500 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 7:30 p.m.

Grand theft over $950, 2800 block Torry Pines Scenic Drive, 9 p.m.

Battery with serious injury (details coming in a future issue), 5600 block La Jolla Blvd., 11:51 p.m.

Aug. 12

Assault with a caustic chemical (details coming in a future issue), 7800 block Herschel Ave., 1:22 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon