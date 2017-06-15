BUMMER BEACH: La Jolla Cove fails annual water quality report by Heal the Bay

La Jolla Cove Beach received a “D” grade on the annual Heal the Bay’s report card, and came in No. 5 in 10 of its Bummer Beaches with the worst water quality in the State of California.

“A new addition to the Bummer List, this San Diego beach sits in an enclosed area with limited water circulation. It’s also home to growing … sea lion populations,” reads the group’s press release, issued June 15. “Those failing grades indicate a significant health risk to the tens of thousands of year-round ocean users in Southern California, who can contract a respiratory or gastrointestinal illness from one morning swim or surf session in polluted waters.”

In 2016, La Jolla Cove beach-goers were often warned by signs posted by the County Health Department to swim “at your own risk” for high concentrations of bacteria in the water. Events such as the 10-mile Relay Swim and the Challenged Athletes Foundation Triathlon Challenge had to be relocated to other swimming spots in the vicinity as a health precaution.

La Jolla Cove is the only beach in San Diego County to make the Top 10 Beach Bummers of Heal the Bay’s report card. With “D” grades for both summer days and wet weather measurements in the 2016-2017 season, this is the first time the world-renowned beach enters such a list. Past measurements of water quality indicate that La Jolla Cove was awarded “A+” and “A” in 2013-2014 and 2014-2015 seasons. The 2015-2016 measurements show “B” grades for summer and winter dry weather, and an “A+” for wet weather.

Heal the Bay is a Los Angeles-based non-profit advocating for cleaner oceans. You can read the full report here.