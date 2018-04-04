Thousands expected to attend La Jolla Concours d'Elegance car show this weekend; Lincoln Motor Company in the spotlight for 2018 event

Much like La Jolla is a one-of-a-kind place, the 14th annual La Jolla Concours d’Elegance car show intends to provide a one-of-a-kind experience. Among the 125 cars that will fill Scripps Park and line the surrounding streets, April 6-8, several are customized, if not one of one in the world.

The world-renowned weekend car show is themed “Lincoln,” in honor of 100-year-old car company known for its coupes, roadsters, continentals and sedans.

Event chair Michael Dorvillier said: “Every year, there is a lot that is new and unique” and this year, the cars themselves are unique. “With the Lincoln theme, we don’t just have Lincolns, but it’s the brand we’re wrapping the show around. We have about 20 absolutely amazing Lincolns — including one that Henry Ford customized in the 1940s. A lot of cars in the show are the only one of their kind in the world — including some Bugatti and Mercedes models.”

Joining the customized lineup are two motorcycles owned by 1960s action star Steve McQueen, and a 31-plane air show that flies by off the coast (so viewers don’t have to crane their necks).

“That, in and of itself, is going to be amazing,” Dorvillier said. “Expect to be wowed, bottom line.”

Strategically set in Scripps Park, where the background is as stunning as the foreground, the car show runs 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 8. General admission tickets $65 in advance, $70 the day of. VIP tickets are $175 (includes a hosted bar in the VIP Lounge, and bites from 15 San Diego restaurants).

A large portion of the park is fenced off for the event.

However, a free component to the event includes 90 cars lined up on Girard Avenue as it feeds to Coast Boulevard for public viewing.

“We set it up that way so you can come to the paid event or the free show and walk up to The Village for lunch or to take a break. That’s why we do it here, we want it to be a place you can walk around and not be stuck,” Dorvillier explained.

“We moved the entrance to the edge of The Village, so people are now parking in The Village and walking to the event.”

Approximately 15,000 to 18,000 are expected to come through town over the three days.

“Some people think it’s just a car show, but once they come, they want to come again,” he said. “We have hospitality suites in this beautiful park, live entertainment and unique cars that are like works of art.”

Now in his sixth year heading the event, Dorvillier said there will be 72 judges that consider it a badge of honor to judge the La Jolla Concours.

“These judges come from all over the world, and they are not getting paid! They pay their own way. They want this show on their resume.”

In addition to the car show, there are parties and other events connected to the Concours.

The weekend kicks off with a 1930s-style Rolls-Royce Dapper and Delight Soiree, 7 p.m. Friday, April 6 at Covo Restaurant, 1205 Prospect St. Tickets $100.

The Porsche San Diego Tour d’Elegance is 7 a.m. Saturday, April 7, and includes a continental breakfast, a tour of two private auto collections, lunch at La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club, commemorative program and gift. Tickets $225.

Saturday night, the Aston Martin Art Deco Party at The Cove is 5 p.m. at Scripps Park. It features cocktails from the William Grant Portfolio, a hosted bar, silent-and-live auction bidding, bites from 20 San Diego restaurants, and dancing. Tickets $225.

The Ultimate VIP Package, which allows entrance into all the events, is $375.

La Jolla Concours d’Elegance proceeds benefit La Jolla Historical Society.

IF YOU GO: La Jolla Concours d’Elegance car show weekend starts 7 p.m. Friday, April 6 with the Rolls-Royce Dapper and Delight Soiree; 7 a.m. Saturday, April 7 with the Porsche San Diego Tour d’Elegance; 5 p.m. Saturday with the Aston Martin Art Deco Party at the Cove; and the car show itself 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 8 at Scripps Park, 1100 Coast Blvd. Ticket prices vary based on the event. (619) 233-5008. lajollaconcours.com