Concours d’Elegance: 13th classic car show rolls into La Jolla April 7-9

The 1934 Packard Twelve Runabout Speedster — featured car of the 2017 La Jolla Concours d’Elegance — was finished in black with black leather accessories when it was delivered to Washington D.C. as one of only four such cars built. In 1985, General William Lyons purchased the vehicle and commissioned restorer Richard Martin to refurbish it, adorning it with the shade of blue it will wear for the La Jolla event.

From Friday, April 7 to Sunday, April 9, the 1934 Packard, along with more than a hundred other signature automobiles, will take over the streets of La Jolla. With parties and parades to cocktail-time shows and receptions, car lovers have an opportunity to immerse themselves in the elite automotive world.

The La Jolla Concours began in 2003 as a way to showcase the beauty and charm of downtown La Jolla during the winter months, according to a press release. “In 2003, Michel Ullman, Terry Underwood and Yvette Marcum met at Georges at The Cove restaurant and drew up plans to host a car show on the lawn at Ellen Browning Scripps Park,” it reads.

At the March 8 La Jolla Village Merchants Association meeting, Concours d’Elegance chair Michael Dorvillier highlighted the various ways the event contributes to La Jolla business. For example, the various Concours parties don’t serve dinner “to encourage attendees to eat at Village restaurants. We specifically chose not to valet, so people have to park in The Village and walk around,” he explained.

The main event set for Sunday, April 9, features 150 one-of-a-kind classic vehicles parked in front of breathtaking views of La Jolla Cove. The 13th edition of the event brings top-quality cars and activities to several La Jolla locations.

Proceeds from Concours d’Elegance benefit the La Jolla Historical Society, among other local organizations. Through the charity code program, ticket buyers have the opportunity to donate $10 to their favorite local non-profit while receiving a $5 discount on their ticket. To take advantage of this, guests can enter the organization’s code when buying tickets online. The codes are: La Jolla Village Merchants Association (LJVMA), La Jolla Parks & Beaches (PARKSANDBEACHES), La Jolla Rotary Club (ROTARY) and San Diego Automotive Museum (SDAUTOMUSEUM).

Events Schedule

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Contemporary Classic Cocktail Party invites auto lovers to start their weekend 7-10 p.m. Friday, April 7 at The LOT, 7611 Fay Ave. with a display of Rolls-Royce vehicles, “lively libations, elevated bites” and entertainment. Tickets $175.

BH Gold Tour d’Elegance departs 7 a.m. Saturday, April 8 from the Symbolic International Garage, 11425 Sorrento Valley Road and will take participants on a caravan-style cruise to La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club, where lunch will be served, followed by a fly-over of World War II-era planes. Open to all vehicles, the tour is $225 per vehicle, which includes two passengers.

Bentley Motors “Imagine” reception will take place 6-9 p.m., April 8 on the field of the Concours d’Elegance at Ellen Browning Scripps Park, 1100 Coast Blvd. The Saturday night soiree will host tastes from 15 San Diego restaurants and creative gin cocktails. Tickets $250.

The La Jolla Concours d’Elegance main event happens 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 9 at Ellen Browning Scripps Park, 1100 Coast Blvd. With 1930s-era swing music by Dave Patrone, visitors have the opportunity to view top automobiles on the green grass near La Jolla Cove. General admission $65 ($70 day of the event). VIP tickets include complimentary lunch, beverages and a poster signed by official artist Scott Jacobs ($175, $200 day of the event).

To obtain a registration form to enter a vehicle, receive sponsorship information or purchase tickets to the variety of events over the weekend, visit lajollaconcours.com or call (619) 233-5008.