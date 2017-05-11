City’s Coastal Management Plan for La Jolla marine mammals is in! Signs, fencing and a ranger could be in the works, but the animals stay

The long-awaited Coastal Management Plan, intended to “provide guidance for the City to manage marine mammals especially seals and sea lions (pinnipeds) and also for various sea birds roosting and nesting in the La Jolla area,” has been completed and submitted to the City of San Diego’s Park & Recreation Department.

It is being referred to as a “living document” that can be revised as conditions change and it covers Scripps Pier to WindanSea beach.

The La Jolla Town Council will discuss the report at its 5:30 p.m. meeting, Thursday, May 11 at La Jolla Rec Center.

Among its findings, the report lists “Action Items” that include additional signage, fencing and possibly a ranger. The action items state: “The City will continue to implement an aggressive educational safety program to develop public awareness regarding the biology and behavior of seals and sea lions and expected public behavior with seals and sea lions occurring in the La Jolla area. This program will include: increased and informative signage, brochures, education, interpretive centers, and a trained docent program.”

Further, the report lists four items the City will do and a fifth the City can decide to do. It reads: “(1) The City has decided to move forward to protect pinnipeds and the public by placing gates on the base of beach access stairs to prevent sea lions from coming up beyond the beaches and thus prevent problems associated with pinnipeds in urban areas. (2) The City will continue the enzyme spraying program to reduce waste build up and offensive odors. (3) The City will periodically review this plan and amend as necessary. (4) The City will continue to monitor pinniped presence and behavior at all sites within the plan area.”

The optional action is to “hire and equip additional rangers to increase City presence and education within the plan area.”

The 91-page plan includes a description of each of the beach areas that were studied, a history of pinniped presence in La Jolla, pinniped usage and sea bird usage by area, a pinniped and sea bird species list for the entire area, a history of coastal protection measures, goals of the management plan (including “Educate the public on living with and enjoying our wild resources”), examples of sea lion/seal interactions and subsequent municipality actions in other areas of California, management options, and citations.

The plan also outlines alternatives the City may consider, that include doing nothing, with the caveat that “This method would likely lead to loss of public beach areas as pinniped populations increase,” all the way to “Low voltage livestock fencing.” However the preferred alternative would be a combination, chiefly: “Implement expanded signage and docents to educate the public regarding pinnipeds and pinniped behavior (and) use the National Marine Fisheries Service approved harassment techniques to try and keep sea lions off La Jolla Cove beach and any other selected haul-out areas. First test and then if this appears to work, use the technique at other sites chosen for public use.”

Hanan and Associates authored the report, the same firm that authored the City-contracted “Hanan Report” of 2015-2016.

While the previous study was to “identify potential opportunities for changing the behavior or haul-out conditions of the sea lion colony now expanding along the La Jolla coastline” it ultimately found “Continual harassment of California sea lions off haul-out areas may temporarily reduce California sea lion presence and may temporarily reduce their interactions in the La Jolla Cove area, but they are not likely to abandon the area. Considering that California sea lions are not likely to leave the La Jolla area, the city is in the position to develop strategies of how to best live with them and hopefully take advantage of their presence.”

The La Jolla Town Council has concurrently been working to find a solution through its sea lion Task Force. Ahead of the Thursday’s Town Council meeting, president Ann Kerr Bache said in a statement released to the press, “The City has so far chosen not to acknowledge the La Jolla Community input nor include representatives of the La Jolla Town Council Task Force in their discussion of how to proceed ... The next step is to move from study and discussion to action. The La Jolla community has offered to help. That offer remains valid should the City choose to accept it.”

La Jolla Light will continue to update this unfolding news story of great import to the businesses and residents of The Village.