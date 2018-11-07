Six ways to commemorate Veterans Day around town

La Jollans have several opportunities this Veterans Day weekend to ponder the sacrifices made by military service members and their families at these special events:

1. San Diego Museum of Art

5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9 at 1450 El Prado, this event, part of a series of free outdoor community celebrations called On The Steps, combines live performances and activities commemorating the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, with free admission to the museum. (619) 232-7931. sdmart.org

2. Hometown Arlington West Memorial

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10 on the lawn in front of the USS Midway Museum, 910 N. Harbor Drive, San Diego Veterans For Peace will display their annual tribute to the more than 300 Southern Californians killed in Iraq and Afghanistan. sdvfp.org

3. San Diego Veterans Day Parade

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10 starting at Fountain Plaza at the Waterfront Park of the County Administration Building, 1600 Pacific Highway, expect to see more than 4,000 veterans, along with entertainment and floats in honor of military service members. The parade starts at Fountain Plaza, then proceeds south on North Harbor Drive, crossing Broadway, and continuing past the USS Midway to Pacific Highway. Parking is limited, and a half-hour walking time should be allowed after finding a spot downtown. sdvetparade.org

4. Veterans Museum at Balboa Park

4-8:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11 at 2115 Park Blvd., a free art exhibit featuring paintings by Gulf War Navy veteran artist W.B. of Cynthia’s Artistic Expressions. The soft opening of the new gallery begins at 4 p.m., followed by a semi-formal reception at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. sdvetparade.org

5. Miramar National Cemetery

3:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11 at the Veterans Tribute Tower, 5795 Nobel Drive, a service will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the World War I Armistice featuring a speech by retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Robert L. Cardenas, a veteran of that war who was held as a prisoner of war. miramarcemetery.org

6. Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial