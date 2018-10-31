DRESSED FOR SALK-cess! Institute's first Halloween-themed open house

The Salk Institute for Biological Studies reported that its fifth open house, Explore Salk, drew a record 2,102 visitors to the world-renown research campus in La Jolla on Saturday, Oct. 27. The free event featured hands-on experiments and virtual-reality stations hosted by Salk’s Education Outreach program and the San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum Mobile Exhibit.
For the first time, there was also trick-or-treating. The first few hundred costumed attendees received bags for collecting the Halloween candy placed at all the science stations. (Unfortunately, the bags, and the candy, ran out within an hour of the 10 a.m. start.)
Explore Salk was previously held in April. This year, it was decided to use the event to celebrate the Oct. 28 birthdate of Salk Institute founder Jonas Salk (1914-1995). Since Salk’s birthday falls so close to Halloween, Institute staff asked all kiddos to arrive in costume — preferably as their favorite scientist.