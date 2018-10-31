DRESSED FOR SALK-cess! Institute's first Halloween-themed open house

COREY LEVITAN

Vincent Bjerke (as Albert Einstein) poses with his mom, Julie. The six-year-old Language Academy student said he was familiar with the equation E=MC2 ‘because it’s written on the back of my coat.’

Vincent Bjerke (as Albert Einstein) poses with his mom, Julie. The six-year-old Language Academy student said he was familiar with the equation E=MC2 ‘because it’s written on the back of my coat.’ (COREY LEVITAN)