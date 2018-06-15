Furry Fun at La Jolla's 5th annual Paws & Pints benefit

It sure looked like a dog show at The Lot, Thursday, June 7, as fancy pooches overran the movie theater’s dining patio and adjacent parking lot for La Jolla Veterinary Hospital’s 5th annual Paws & Pints benefit.



All 600-plus humans, and most canines, seemed to have a blast at the event, which raised more than $30k for The FOCAS Program at the Rancho Coastal Humane Society and The FACE Foundation.



“This event is in our community, for the community, and it has evolved into something La Jolla looks forward to year after year,” said event founder Stephanie Coolidge of La Jolla Veterinary Hospital.



The fundraiser featured an auction with items from San Diego sports teams, VIP tickets to Padres games, surfboards, and art from local La Jolla artists.