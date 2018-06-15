News

Furry Fun at La Jolla's 5th annual Paws & Pints benefit

By

It sure looked like a dog show at The Lot, Thursday, June 7, as fancy pooches overran the movie theater’s dining patio and adjacent parking lot for La Jolla Veterinary Hospital’s 5th annual Paws & Pints benefit.

All 600-plus humans, and most canines, seemed to have a blast at the event, which raised more than $30k for The FOCAS Program at the Rancho Coastal Humane Society and The FACE Foundation.

“This event is in our community, for the community, and it has evolved into something La Jolla looks forward to year after year,” said event founder Stephanie Coolidge of La Jolla Veterinary Hospital.

The fundraiser featured an auction with items from San Diego sports teams, VIP tickets to Padres games, surfboards, and art from local La Jolla artists.

Pup-arazzi, such as North Pacific Beach resident Amy Kaplan, swarm the red carpet. They pester the evening’s stars, such as Lana the Pit Mastiff, for a pose. (The kneeling Jess Andrews is Lana’s human.)
La Jolla resident Jerri Hunt arrives with Bella Bleu the French Bulldog, who looks thrilled to be here.
Ella Farrer-Coolidge (in pink), Katelyn Quaresma, Maverick and Finley McNamara strike a pose.
Edwina the Great Dane wants to know what you’re looking at.
Among the items up for silent auction are ‘Puppy Love,’ an acrylic-on-wood by Apache artist Ruben H. Chato, valued at $1,600.
Fluffy’s human, La Jollan Eric Hoffman, dressed her in comfy pajamas because she’s an American Hairless Terrier and she’s cold.
Carolynn LaPierre tries telling her husband, Dex, that Heidi is a Keeshond, not a pony.
Anita and Dr. Dean Hakanson pose in the fading sun with their King Charles Cavalier Chloe, the grand marshal of the La Jolla Veterinary Hospital’s float at the last La Jolla Christmas Parade and — according to Dean — a horrible, horrible snorer.
