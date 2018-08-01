LET THEM EAT PANCAKES! Another flipping success for Kiwanis

When the Kiwanis Club of La Jolla held its first pancake breakfast, John F. Kennedy was president.

Fifty-four years later, the club’s annual “gift to the community” showed no signs of slowing. On Saturday, July 28, it served up a mountain of pancakes, fixin’s, family activities and music to young and old on the playground behind the Rec Center — as well as a raffle and auction featuring items donated by 50 area vendors.

“It went fantastic” said Kiwanis president Bart Calame, who estimated the number of attendees at 800, and the number of pancakes they ate at 1,500. “Everyone was really happy that it was cool and partly cloudy, not too hot.”

Calame said the money raised from the raffle, auction and $10 admission fee went to offset the event’s cost.

COREY LEVITAN Will Clancey, 5, and his 7-year-old-sister, Catherine, are visiting with their family from Scottsdale. Will Clancey, 5, and his 7-year-old-sister, Catherine, are visiting with their family from Scottsdale. (COREY LEVITAN)

COREY LEVITAN Kiwanis Foundation Board secretary Don Hodges gets the batter up. Kiwanis Foundation Board secretary Don Hodges gets the batter up. (COREY LEVITAN)

COREY LEVITAN Zoe Hyte, 7, and River Hyte, 5, visit every summer from Las Vegas, where their dad works as a public defender. Zoe Hyte, 7, and River Hyte, 5, visit every summer from Las Vegas, where their dad works as a public defender. (COREY LEVITAN)

COREY LEVITAN Kiwanis estimates 1,500 flapjacks flipped. Kiwanis estimates 1,500 flapjacks flipped. (COREY LEVITAN)

COREY LEVITAN He’s plain old Scott Kriegsman from Poway, but when he’s on stilts, tying balloons for children while teetering on stilts, call him Scottso the Clown. He’s plain old Scott Kriegsman from Poway, but when he’s on stilts, tying balloons for children while teetering on stilts, call him Scottso the Clown. (COREY LEVITAN)

COREY LEVITAN Pancakes were served with the syrupy stylings of Miramar’s Breez’n featuring (clockwise from right) Vince Petrucci, Kate Wilkie, Larry Ontiveros and Jeff Hofmockel. Pancakes were served with the syrupy stylings of Miramar’s Breez’n featuring (clockwise from right) Vince Petrucci, Kate Wilkie, Larry Ontiveros and Jeff Hofmockel. (COREY LEVITAN)

COREY LEVITAN Insurance agent Bassie Kanon refills coffees with pinache. Insurance agent Bassie Kanon refills coffees with pinache. (COREY LEVITAN)

COREY LEVITAN Ezra Jacobs, 12, and his brother Eli, 7, are visiting with their dad from Tampa, Florida. Ezra Jacobs, 12, and his brother Eli, 7, are visiting with their dad from Tampa, Florida. (COREY LEVITAN)

COREY LEVITAN Previous Kiwanis Club of La Jolla president Glen Rasmussen lays a flapjack on Mira Mesa resident Lorie De Guzman. Previous Kiwanis Club of La Jolla president Glen Rasmussen lays a flapjack on Mira Mesa resident Lorie De Guzman. (COREY LEVITAN)