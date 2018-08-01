LET THEM EAT PANCAKES! Another flipping success for Kiwanis
Corey Levitan
When the Kiwanis Club of La Jolla held its first pancake breakfast, John F. Kennedy was president.
Fifty-four years later, the club’s annual “gift to the community” showed no signs of slowing. On Saturday, July 28, it served up a mountain of pancakes, fixin’s, family activities and music to young and old on the playground behind the Rec Center — as well as a raffle and auction featuring items donated by 50 area vendors.
“It went fantastic” said Kiwanis president Bart Calame, who estimated the number of attendees at 800, and the number of pancakes they ate at 1,500. “Everyone was really happy that it was cool and partly cloudy, not too hot.”
Calame said the money raised from the raffle, auction and $10 admission fee went to offset the event’s cost.