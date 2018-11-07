LA JOLLA NEWS NUGGETS

Christmas parade ready to roll Dec. 2

Catch this year’s La Jolla Christmas Parade 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2. As in previous years, it will begin on Girard Avenue, moving west from Kline Street to Prospect Street, where it will turn left and end at the La Jolla Recreation Center.

What’s different this year is that, instead of following the parade, the Holiday Festival — featuring live entertainment and photos with Santa — will precede it, taking place from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library at 1008 Wall St.

This year’s grand marshal will be William Kellogg, president of the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club. The civic marshal will be San Diego police chief David Nisleit, and the community marshal will be La Jolla native Kristi Pieper. To see the completed line-up of parade entrants visit ljparade.com

Wine + Food + La Jolla’s Chef Bernard Guillas

Chef Bernard Guillas, who has participated in just about every San Diego Bay Wine + Food Festival since its 2003 inception, will host an Ocean-to-Table Provence Rose Wine Lunch, noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14 at The Marine Room. His five-course luncheon, will be paired with rose wines from Vins de Provence and desserts by Michele Coulon.

“There’s no better place to do this,” Chef Bernard told the Light. “When you have the speaker telling people about sustainability and the species they’re going to be tasting, it makes a difference because the ocean is right outside the window to look at.”

Tickets, $125, via sandiegowineclassic.com

Come fly with Town Council

This month’s La Jolla Town Council meeting will begin an hour early, at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, for demonstrations by drone specialists in front of the Rec Center, 615 Prospect St. Most of the meeting will be dedicated to drones and the benefits and problems that their increasing use have and will introduce to La Jolla life.

Scheduled speakers include City Director of Homeland Security John Valencia, La Jolla Real Estate Brokers’ Association president Charles Stephens and drone aviator Egbert Oostburg. More at lajollatowncouncil.com

Scripps researchers: Too many fishers in sea

A new Scripps Institution of Oceanography (SIO) study finds that even the most efficient and sustainable fishing methods are no longer enough to support livelihoods in the Gulf of California. According to the study — conducted in conjunction with researchers from the University of British Columbia and published in the journal Fish and Fisheries — better opportunities need to be pursued to pull 80 percent of Gulf fishermen out of poverty.

“Our results demonstrate that fisheries have a maximum economic capacity,” said SIO grad student and lead study author Alfredo Giron. “Failing to recognize that will harm our efforts to conserve marine resources and to provide economic security for coastal communities.”

Between 2006 and 2010, the total number of small-scale fishing boats in the Gulf rose from 18,000 to 25,000, exacerbating unsustainable exploitation of marine ecosystems and decreasing fishing revenues year after year.

UC San Diego breaks funding record

UC San Diego reports receiving a record $1.37 billion in research and philanthropic funding during fiscal year 2017-18.

“This funding ensures that we can continue our quest to find cures for the world’s most debilitating diseases, address climate change and global security, and ensure that deserving first-generation college students can afford to attend UC San Diego,” said its chancellor Pradeep Khosla.

The figure includes a record $1.12 billion in external funding, including support from the National Science Foundation and the National Institutes of Health. It also includes $312 million in philanthropic support — a record for any San Diego institution of higher education — including UCSD alumnus’ Taner Halicioğlu $75 million donation to establish the newly opened Halicioğlu Data Science Institute.

“We are so grateful to our generous friends, alumni, foundations and corporations who are continuing to drive UC San Diego’s excellence as one of the world’s top research universities,” Khosla said.

Free birthday visit for kids at LEGOLAND

LEGOLAND California is admitting children ages 12 and under for free on their 2019 birthdays. The promotion is part of the Carlsbad theme park’s own 20th birthday celebration next year.

LEGOLAND’s plans for 2019 include a yet-to-be-revealed “LEGO Movie 2” attraction and a new short film debuting this spring at the park called “LEGO City 4D: Officer in Pursuit.”

When LEGOLAND opened in 1999, it offered 12 rides and a miniature town built of LEGOs. Today, it has more than 60 rides, shows and attractions.

Church sees bountiful harvest fest

La Jolla Presbyterian Church held its fifth annual Harvest Festival on Sunday, Nov. 4 at the Rec Center. It reports selling more than 350 wristbands for the activities, which included pony rides, a petting zoo, bubble soccer and rock-climbing.

Overnight northbound I-5 closures scheduled

Hidden behind a large wooden support structure for more than a year, the new Gilman Drive Bridge over Interstate 5 will soon be unveiled following the last two weeks of a series of overnight highway closures. The scheduled closures will be necessary in order to remove the temporary wooden structures (also known as falsework) used to support the Gilman Drive Bridge during construction. About half of the wooden structure has already been removed.

Since Sunday, Nov. 4 and running through Thursday, Nov. 15, a series of temporary overnight closures are scheduled to take place on northbound I-5. Motorists should plan to take alternate routes to avoid potential congestion, as significant delays are expected during these closures.