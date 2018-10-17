La Jolla News Nuggets

La Jolla hosts Challenged Athletes Foundation event

This weekend, the Challenged Athletes Foundation’s (CAF) 25th San Diego Triathlon Challenge will stage several events in La Jolla.

These include the 2018 Million Dollar Challenge on Friday, Oct. 19, in which a record 166 cyclists — including 18 challenged athletes — will enter Kellogg Park in La Jolla Shores after some were riding 700-plus miles down the coast from Sausalito. They include NBA Hall-of-Famer Bill Walton, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and former San Diego police chief Shelley Zimmerman. (Faulconer and Zimmerman head up Team Made in San Diego, whose goal is to raise $125 per mile.)

The San Diego Triathlon Challenge will kick off 7 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 21 with a parade of athletes at La Jolla Cove. More than 800 participants will take the one-mile ocean swim, 44-mile bike ride and 10-mile run. The one-day sports festival also features the YMCA of San Diego County Tour de Cove Stationary Bike Marathon at 9 a.m.

“This day brings out the best of competitive sports” says CAF executive director Virginia Tinley. “More than a triathlon, it’s an opportunity for people of all ages, levels, and abilities to come together as a community in one of the most scenic settings in the world.”

Other events include a surf clinic for children 9-11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 19 at La Jolla Shores; a running and mobility clinic 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 20 at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive; and yoga at 11 a.m. and a 5k scenic walk at 11:15 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 21 at The Cove.

Coast Boulevard will be closed in front of Scripps Park all Sunday. Info: challengedathletes.org/events/sdtc/#schedule

Developers fast-track AT&T upgrade

At its Oct. 9 meeting at the Rec Center, the La Jolla Development Permit Review committee (DPR) fast-tracked a Substantial Conformance Review to upgrade AT&T’s equipment at 7979 Ivanhoe Ave. to the upcoming, faster 5G cellular data standard.

This involves removing three remote radio units and installing four antennas mounted to the façade of the building’s mechanical enclosure, presenter James Stephenson explained, none of which will be taller than what already exists on the building.

When asked if it would increase the emitted microwave radiation, Stephenson replied only that it was compliant with FCC regulations.

Originally slated as a preliminary review, DPR voted unanimously to make it a final review, then voted 5-0-1 to recommend granting the request to the La Jolla Community Planning Association.

Ozzy Osbourne nearly a La Jollan?

During a recent interview with the Union-Tribune, pop music writer George Varga asked heavy-metal legend Ozzy Osbourne whether he might consider moving to La Jolla once he retires from the music business.

“You know, I don’t really think so,” he replied. “There are some (expletive) great houses in La Jolla. But the (music) business is in L.A. and you don’t want to have to drive there every morning.”

Varga asked because Osbourne told him, in 2010: “I know La Jolla. I nearly bought a house there — a brand new estate — many years ago, but it was too far away. Mind you, my wife finds another house she wants to buy every other week.”

La Jolla lawyer David Casey, Jr. lauded for leadership

On Oct. 4, longtime La Jollan David S. Casey, Jr. received the Witkin Award for Excellence in the Practice of Law.

The annual award — named for California legal scholar Bernard Witkin — is presented by the San Diego Law Library Foundation to a San Diego lawyer demonstrating civic leadership and excellence.

“It was very humbling to be recognized with this award,” said Casey, a managing partner of CaseyGerry. “As a home-grown lawyer from La Jolla, it was an honor to join the ranks of other judges and lawyers who have received this recognition.”

A third-generation attorney, Casey, Jr. is a former president of the American Association of Trial Lawyers (now known as the American Association for Justice).

La Jolla Country Day School girls volleyball coach retires

After 41 years, Peter Ogle has announced his decision to step down as coach of the La Jolla Country Day School girls volleyball coach after this season.

Ogle, 65, had talked about retiring for several years, but made the final decision this summer.

“Peter is like the gym here,” Torreys athletic director Jeff Hutzler told the San Diego Union-Tribune. “He’s a fixture.”

A 1971 graduate of La Jolla Country Day, Ogle took over the Torreys in 1978 and amassed a 737-385 coaching record.

A good taste in your mouth

The annual Taste of La Jolla, sponsored by the Foundation of La Jolla High School, returns to The Village 6-8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22. Signature dishes will be available for sampling from select downtown La Jolla restaurants.

Tickets are $50 online or $55 at check-in at Chase Bank (7777 Girard Ave.). An afterparty will take place at The Lot until 10 p.m. foundationofljhs.com/events.html

Poll workers still needed for Nov. 6 election

Time is running short and so is the supply of poll workers for the Nov. 6 Gubernatorial General Election — especially those bilingual in Spanish, Filipino, Vietnamese, Chinese, Arabic and Korean. In addition, the County Registrar reports, standby poll workers are needed who can be assigned on short notice.

Poll workers receive a stipend ranging from $100 to $175, depending on the assignment, and bilingual workers receive an additional $15 if they are assigned specifically to provide language assistance to voters. Poll workers must complete an online training and attend a two- or three-hour in-person class, depending on their assignment.

Interested? Call (858) 565-5800 or visit sdvote.com.

2019 San Diego County Fair sets dates, ‘Wizard of Oz’ theme

The 2019 San Diego County Fair announced it will launch on Friday, May 31 at 4 p.m. and run through Thursday, July 4. Its theme will be “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.”