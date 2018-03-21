La Jolla News Nuggets: 'Black Panther' movie stars La Jollan artifacts; LimeBike leaves sour taste with merchants; and more newsworthy items

'Black Panther' stars La Jollan artifacts

The new superhero movie “Black Panther,” produced by Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Pictures, stars artifacts purchased by set designers from La Jolla’s Africa and Beyond gallery at 1250 Prospect St.

“I was quite impressed with the pieces they bought from me,” said Ian Allen, who owns the gallery with his wife, Julie. “They were actually buying good pieces. I thought, ‘That’s interesting that they’re going to that extreme to make things authentic.’”

Among the pieces sold were Ethiopian shields, Ugandan milk vessels, Zulu pails and Tuareg passport bags.

“Watching the movie, I’m going, ‘Oh, there’s our piece!’ throughout,” Allen said.

Allen says he was sworn to secrecy since the purchase was made in November 2016.

“They told us not to let anyone know Marvel’s making a movie with the Black Panther character,” he said. “It was being filmed in Atlanta, so we shipped things out there and then they ordered more stuff from our website.”

Allen jokes that he wishes now that he had loaned out the artifacts instead of selling them, because “if they had given them back to me, I could make more money on them — as seen in the movie ‘Black Panther!’”

LimeBike leaves sour taste with merchants

LimeBike canceled a much-anticipated presentation at the La Jolla Village Merchants Association meeting scheduled for Wednesday, March 14.

Addressing business owners and members of the public gathered at the Riford Library for an in-person audience with the bike-sharing company, LJVMA executive director Sheila Fortune said: “LimeBike emailed me a couple of hours ago and canceled their presentation due to, quote, an emergency. So, don’t know what that means, don’t know why, but it was an emergency.”

La Jolla residents and businesses have been up in arms about share bikes and scooters since they began rolling out in February. The dockless vehicles are frequently ditched in the middle of sidewalks and, sometimes, even streets with no responsibility accepted by the companies who rent them.

Sally Miller of La Jolla Parks and Beaches, Inc. was bitterly disappointed at not being able to get her questions answered, so she fired them off at Fortune anyway.

“Only the people who own the bikes are benefiting financially?” Miller asked. (Yes, Fortune replied.)

“The City’s not getting anything for the clutter?” (No.)

“For giving up our sidewalks to these things, we’re not going to benefit in any way?” (No.)

According to Fortune, LimeBike, ofo and several other bike- and scooter-sharing companies presented business plans to the City Attorney’s office and Development Services Department and were apparently told that all they needed was a business license.

“No one ever consulted the communities, Economic Development, anyone else on what that means, what that looks like, or how it’s going to affect our public right-of-way,” Fortune said, adding: “No one is allowed on our public right-of-way without permits, and I give the permits, and they haven’t come to me.”

For next month’s LJVMA meeting, Fortune said she would “try to have more representation from the other vendors.”

When asked what emergency caused LimeBike to cancel its presentation, a spokesperson declined to answer the question and responded with an email reading: “Although we were not able to attend the last meeting, we’re looking forward to attending the next one.”

LJVMA next meets on Wednesday, April 11 at 3 p.m. at the La Jolla Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave.

Republican women Jones-ing

Brian Jones, candidate for California State Senate, will speak at the La Jolla chapter of the Republican Federated Women luncheon meeting and membership drive at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 22. $35. RSVP: (858) 457-5670 or skipandtoby@yahoo.com. For membership information, call (858) 337-1349.

Scripps Institution of Oceanography director Margaret Leinen to address Woman’s Club

The first La Jolla Woman’s Club “Women in Leadership” speaker of 2018 is Dr. Margaret Leinen, UC San Diego vice chancellor for Marine Sciences, director of Scripps Institution of Oceanography, and dean of the School of Marine Sciences. She will discuss her extensive national and international experience in ocean science, global climate and environmental issues, federal research administration, and non-profit startups at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 29 at La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. Free, cash bar. RSVP: (858) 454-2354. jbengis@aol.com

Viking robotics team makes semi-finals

The La Jolla High’s Viking robotics team competed at the 12th annual San Diego Regional FIRST Robotics Competition held at the Del Mar Arena the weekend of March 10-11, reaching the semi-final round of robot-on-robot battles and placing third overall in a robotic alliance with Kearny High School and Valley Christian High School of San Jose.

Over a six-week build season and with a budget of $4,000, the 20-member Vikings team built a robot they called Veto out of circuit boards, aluminum and steel that can navigate a playing field of obstacles at up to 8 mph, lift and throw milk crates at targets ranging from ground level to 7 feet high, and operate both autonomously and via remote control.

The teams competed in matches of three-on-three, racing to place milk crates stationed throughout the hockey-rink sized playing field onto platforms as quickly as possible. Learn more at ljrobotics.org

Shores Association meeting rescheduled for March 29

The next La Jolla Shores Association meeting has been rescheduled due to venue availability. The next LJSA meeting (and ballot counting for its annual election) is 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 29 at Martin Johnson House on the Scripps Institution of Oceanography campus, 8840 Biological Grade. lajollashoresassociation.org

City to investigate Westbourne Street traffic calming

The City of San Diego has committed to investigating traffic calming on Westbourne Street, following at least one incident of a pedestrian being hit by a car. The street connects La Jolla High School to WindanSea beach, and residents have oft complained of speedy drivers. A petition has circulated amongst residents to install speed humps (which are more gradual than speed bumps), which was submitted to the City in early February. However, before moving forward with the petition, the City says an evaluation needs to be done to determine if this location qualifies for any traffic calming devices, which usually takes around 90 days to complete.