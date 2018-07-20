LA JOLLA NEWS NUGGETS

Greatrex trial continued to September

The first trial day in ‘The People vs. Cindy Greatrex’ was postponed once again, this time to Sept. 18, Deputy District Attorney Chandelle Konstanzer confirmed to La Jolla Light. The trial was originally scheduled to begin July 31 in San Diego Superior Court.

After a preliminary hearing in November 2017, Greatrex’s legal representation moved to dismiss the charges in April, but the motion was denied. At that time, the trial date was set for July. A reason was not given for the most recent postponement.

Greatrex is accused of making out company checks from La Jolla Park & Recreation, Inc. payable to herself or cash, and cashing them into her personal accounts. According to court documents, the total loss was $67,935.86. Greatrex was president of La Jolla Park & Recreation, Inc. board in 2015, but stepped down in 2017.

Konstanzer will represent the People. Greatrex’s attorney stated that she does not speak to the press and declined to comment.

Jury is in at Athenaeum exhibition

The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library will present its 27th annual Juried Exhibition from Aug. 4 through Sept. 1 at 1008 Wall St.

The exhibition will feature 75 works of sculpture, painting, drawing, photography and mixed-media from 51 San Diego artists, including four La Jollans: Emily Elisa Halpern, Rita Miglioli, Joe Skoby and Robin Ward. The works were chosen from a record 1,100 submitted.

“We are proud to have presented the Juried Show for over 25 years and hope to continue to be a noticeable force in the growth of San Diego as an important art center,” said Athenaeum executive director Erika Torri.

First, second, and third-place honors will be awarded by the jurors before a free opening reception, which the public is invited to attend, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug 3 at the Athenaeum.ljathenaeum.org

Drunkspotting: La Jolla to test its bartenders

S-STOP (Stop Service To Obviously Impaired Patrons), a program proven to reduce excessive drinking, will soon be running in La Jolla and other California college communities.

Staged by the Responsible Retailing Forum, with funding from the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse & Alcoholism, the program teaches liquor-handlers to better recognize and handle impaired customers by employing actors to order drinks while pretending to be intoxicated.

“Preventing the service of alcohol to already-intoxicated patrons is very important in the effort to keep impaired drivers off the roads and surrounding communities safe,” said Jacob Appelsmith, California alcoholic beverage control director.

Confidential feedback on how staffs fared is provided to all tested establishments, in addition to a website link where they can view what happened.

Homeless task force granted $8 million

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has awarded a $7.94 million grant to the San Diego Regional Task Force on the Homeless (RTFH) to help identify homeless youth in San Diego and connect them to housing services.

“Youth are often hidden among San Diego’s homeless population, which makes it challenging to connect them with resources like education, health care, employment, and housing,” read a statement from Congressman Scott Peters, whose support letter was included in the grant proposal. “This grant will help the Regional Task Force expand their work to reach and serve this vulnerable population.”

San Diego was one of 11 communities awarded the grant, receiving the most money of all awardees.

SANDAG: Juvenile pot use shows chronic increase

Marijuana remains the drug of choice for young people in the juvenile justice system, according to a new report from SANDAG that shows more than half tried marijuana before alcohol or tobacco. According to the study, 91 percent of the young people surveyed had tried marijuana, with the average age of first use at 12.4.

“It is telling that many of the minors interviewed expressed that they believed marijuana was not bad for users and considered marijuana less harmful and more easily available than alcohol and tobacco,” said Dr. Cynthia Burke, SANDAG criminal justice research director.

Interestingly, 45 percent of those surveyed tested positive for marijuana at the time of interview.

50th La Jolla Music season schedule set

La Jolla Music Society has announced nearly its full lineup for Season 50. Artists remain to be announced for the April 5-7 grand opening weekend of La Jolla’s Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center on Fay Avenue, currently under construction. But all action from the Jerusalem Quartet on April 9 onward will happen at The Conrad’s Baker-Baum Concert Hall.

Subscription packages are on sale. Single tickets for all events included in the subscription packages go on sale Aug. 6. To buy tickets and for more information, call (858) 459-3728 or visit ljms.org

Oct. 3: “Spaces” by Wynton Marsalis, featuring the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and dancers Lil Buck and Jared Grimes. 8 p.m. Balboa Theatre. ($30-$99).

Oct. 18: Pianist Seong-Jin Cho performs J.S. Bach, Schubert, Chopin & Mussorgsky. 8 p.m. The Auditorium at TSRI. ($35-$85).

Nov. 10: Pilobolus Dance Theater performs “Shadowland.” 2 and 8 p.m. Spreckels Theatre. ($20-$75).

Jan. 20, 2019: Pianist Leif Ove Andsnes performs Schumann, Janáček & Bartók. 6 p.m. The Auditorium at TSRI. ($35-$85).

Feb. 8: Danish String Quartet performs Haydn, Mozart, Widmann & Nielsen. 8 p.m. The Auditorium at TSRI. ($35-$85).

Feb. 9: An Evening of Nordic Folk Music with the Danish String Quartet. 8 p.m. The Auditorium at TSRI. ($35-$85).

Feb. 10: Sunday Skål! featuring the Danish String Quartet. 3 p.m. basileIE Gallery. ($39).

Feb. 16: “Jazz in the Key of Ellison,” with Nicholas Payton, Nona Hendryx, Will Downing, Quiana Lynell and the Andy Farber Orchestra. 8 p.m. Balboa Theatre. ($25-59).

Feb. 22: Pianist Sir András Schiff performs J.S. Bach, Bartók, Janáček & Schumann. 8 p.m. (Balboa Theatre). ($35-$85).

March 8: The Joffrey Ballet performs Justin Peck’s “In Creases” to a live score by Philip Glass, plus dances by Alexander Ekman, Nicholas Blanc. 8 p.m. Civic Theatre. ($29-$89).

March 10: Violinist Bomsori Kim performs Beethoven, Sibelius, Wieniawski, Ravel & Saint-Saëns. 3 p.m. The Auditorium at TSRI. ($38).

March 26 and March 27: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater 8 p.m. Jacobs Music Center’s Copley Symphony Hall. ($29-$99).

March 29: Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain. 8 p.m. Balboa Theatre. ($25-$75).