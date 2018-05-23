LA JOLLA NEWS NUGGETS

Couriers of hope

The La Jolla Post Office gathered more than 19,000 pounds of donated food during the 26th annual Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on Saturday, May 12.

“It truly meant a lot to all of us to see all the trucks full of bags and what an outpouring of generosity,” said La Jolla Post Office postmaster Anita Real-Castro.

The Food Drive is held each year on the second Saturday in May.

Coffee grounds-breaking

Covo Coffeehouse has soft-opened in the former Amaya restaurant at 1205 Prospect St., owned by Doug Manchester,

A coffee lounge and event center occupying 10,000 square feet, Covo recently underwent a reported $6 million transformation.

Covo partnerships already in play include photographs from the Peter Lik Gallery next door, and java from Bird Rock Coffee Roasters.

The grand opening will be in early June. For more information, call (858) 246-6721.

Permitters pass on permitting

In what was supposed to be a final review, the La Jolla Development Permit Review Committee (DPR) postponed its vote on a Process 2 Coastal Development Permit for applicant Peter Weinberg to demolish an existing duplex and construct two new detached, two-story single dwellings at 744 Bonair St. At issue was whether the project was sufficiently noticed.

Also at DPR, a Process 2 Substantial Conformance Review for a 5,000-square-foot, two-story residence at 6850 Country Club Drive was nearly green-lighted upon its preliminary review but fell two votes short of the unanimous vote required to do so.

An announcement was also made that a new committee member, GDC Construction president Pancho Dewhurst, will join the committee beginning with its next meeting, although all current members will also return.

— DPR next meets Tuesday, June 12 at 4 p.m. at the La Jolla Rec Center, 615 Prospect St.

Does the City owe you $1.2M?

Expect to hear from the City of San Diego if you owe it money, not so much if it owes you.

Anyone who has done business with the City in the past three years, including paying business taxes, could have an unclaimed payday waiting, according to a recent news announcement from the City. To see if that includes you, search online at www.sandiego.gov/comptroller/reports/unclaimed

More than $1.2 million in unclaimed monies sits in more than 2,368 accounts, according to the City. That money represents returned checks that were undeliverable, then became unclaimed because they went uncashed for six months.

Since this time last year, the City wrote, it returned $344,000 to 157 residents listed in the unclaimed monies report. The average claim was $2,189.

For more information, call (619) 236-6310 or e-mail comptroller@sandiego.gov.

Rock Bottom landlord scores top dollar

The Campus on Villa La Jolla — a complex of four mixed-use medical buildings and the Rock Bottom Brewery & Restaurant located at 8910 to 8980 Villa La Jolla Drive — was recently sold for $97.1 million.

L.A.-based real-estate developer GPI Companies acquired the 6.8-acre property from La Jolla Village Professional Center Associates, which had owned it since 1983. At the time of sale, the campus was 83 percent occupied — mostly by UC San Diego.

Festival fine on wine, needs more art

The La Jolla Art and Wine Festival still needs oil painters, photographers, watercolorists, sculptors, jewelers and artists in mixed-media, ceramics and glass to display during the 10th annual festival, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 6 and 7.

If you’re interested in helping organizers raise funds for La Jolla public schools, apply by creating a free account with Zapplication.org (ZAPP) by visiting www.zapplication.org, then visiting www.zapplication.org/event-info.php?ID=6476. The application fee is $25.00 (non-refundable).

The deadline to register is July 15.