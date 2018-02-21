La Jolla Lighting store struggling to keep the lights on, after 65 years in business

La Jolla Lighting — located at 5640 La Jolla Blvd. for more than 65 years — is at a crossroads. Should it stay or should it go?

The store is in danger of closing due to buying trends that seem too difficult to buck. Rick Alexander, who has owned the legacy business for the last 10 years, says it has fallen prey to Amazon and Internet sales. The decline has been gradual, but now, according to Alexander, it's make or break time.

The inventory runs includes low-cost to high-end items — everything from chandeliers to LED fixtures, antique-to- contemporary styles, outdoor and landscape lighting, bathroom and kitchen designs.

Jeanne Rawdin Rick Alexander owns La Jolla Lighting. Rick Alexander owns La Jolla Lighting. (Jeanne Rawdin)

"At one time, almost everybody in town bought here. People did not leave La Jolla to buy lighting. There's certainly enough housing in La Jolla to more than supply enough business for us," he said, adding that Raquel Welch once bought an Italian standing lamp at La Jolla Lighting for $3,500, and there's an identical one he's willing to let go for $2,000.

His store policy is that he'll meet or beat any price that someone brings him for the same item. "Why? Because that's our promise to customers," he explained.

Alexander is a big proponent of shopping locally, and said he wishes others would do the same. "We always say buy and support your community. Any money I make here, I spend back in the community. When you buy on the Internet, that money never comes back to La Jolla. Plus, you never get professional help or advice, and very little customer service online."

His store has a professional lighting designer on staff to help people with their needs — whether corporate or residential. "When you buy from us, we walk you through it, from the glass samples to the color to the quality," he said.

But his lease ends after March, and Alexander believes David Freitas, of Centre City Property Management, is not keen on renewing. Alexander notes that his rent will go from $3,000 a month to $4,600, which means he has to sell half his stock to keep going, or get 50 percent more customers. Both options present a challenge.

Right now, Alexander said he's got a temporary reprieve to renew the lease for one year, but there's always the chance the property manager may bring in another tenant in the meantime. "Unfortunately," Freitas told this reporter, "I'm not interested in sharing any information like this with parties not involved."

Alexander says he's not alone in his plight. He hears stories of many businesses in the area struggling to stay afloat. He said lack of parking is a chief concern. "I get a lot of complaints that people can't find a space to park," he said, pointing out that a neighboring business holds classes where participants can take up to 20 spaces, and employees who work for other businesses on La Jolla Boulevard park in spaces all day, monopolizing potential customer spots.

So, at 73 years old, Alexander is having a Lost Our Lease/Retirement Sale. He's marked down his showroom display pieces 50 to 70 percent, he said, and he's giving away free LED bulbs with any purchase. Although the future of the store is up in the air, one thing is for certain, there are deals to be had.