Historical Society extols La Jolla Landmarks Week: U.S. Department of Interior to present Post Office with plaque, March 20

GUEST COMMENTARY:

The third week in March is La Jolla Landmarks Week, proclaimed by the City of San Diego in 2016 "to celebrate and encourage preservation in La Jolla." It's a time when the La Jolla Historical Society celebrates preservation and those property owners who make the extraordinary effort to protect historic buildings with their time, talent and treasure.

In 2017, five La Jolla residences gained Landmark status as historically designated properties:

Two homes from the 1920s include the Spanish revival-style Charlotte Gary Barnum House at 5805 Camino de la Costa, and the Tudor Revival Anna Vickers House at 1419 Virginia Way. The Helen Copley House at 1263 Virginia Way was designated for its association with Helen K. Copley, prominent publisher, philanthropist and wife of James S. Copley. The Herbert and Alexina Childs House at 210 Westbourne exemplifies a French Eclectic 1950 design by Master Architect Thomas Shepherd, and the Michael and Clara Brown House at 5645 Taft Avenue is a Midcentury Modern design by architect Richard Lareau.

At 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, the La Jolla Post Office at 1140 Wall St. will be awarded a plaque citing its placement on the National Register of Historic Places by the U.S. Department of the Interior. The public is invited to attend this ceremony.

The Post Office and Firehouse (now the Shepherd YMCA) were two Depression-era buildings that, when combined with the Library (now the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library), created an east-west civic core for the La Jolla Village.

Supervising architect for the Post Office, Louis A. Simon, was known in the 1930s for his modernist designs with classical or regional overtones. A 1935 WPA mural by Belle Baranceanu in the Post Office lobby, depicts the view down Hillside Drive to the La Jolla coastline.

On Sunday, March 18, the La Jolla Landmark Group, composed of owners of historically designated properties, will celebrate at the 1927 H.R. and Olga McClintock House. This house is a design by Herbert Palmer, with landscape by Milton Sessions, nephew of horticulturalist Kate Sessions. Architectural Historian Diane Kane, Ph.D. will speak about the work of Palmer in La Jolla.

On Wednesday, April 18, the La Jolla Historical Society will host The Lodge at Torrey Pines: A Celebration of Early California Architecture, an exclusive benefit cocktail hour, dinner and program in recognition of the Greene & Greene-inspired Lodge at Torrey Pines. The evening will celebrate the Arts and Crafts Movement of the early 20th century in Southern California that influenced the design of The Lodge at Torrey Pines. Tickets are $200 for Historical Society members, $225 for the public, and available at lajollahistory.org/events