Boom-booms go bust-bust: La Jolla's July 4th fireworks canceled for 2018

A La Jolla tradition since 2008 is taking (at least) this year off. On Feb. 20, La Jolla Light received an e-mail informing local residents and businesses of a lack of funding for the July 4th fireworks show at Ellen Browning Scripps Park for 2018.

According to the e-mail — signed by Deborah Marengo of La Jolla Fireworks, Darcy Ashley of La Jolla Town Foundation and Sheila Fortune of La Jolla Village Merchants Association — in early January 2018: "it was brought to our attention that many of the donors have moved on to other concerns and will not be making contributions to the fireworks this year." All previous donors were contacted, the e-mail said, but "only one person responded that they pledged to donate this year."

"This event depends upon pledged donations that are received early, since the event requires large, non-refundable deposits to reserve the date," the e-mail continues. "Without these donations, the La Jolla Fireworks are not funded."