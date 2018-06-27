Nothing passes La Jolla permitters in final June meeting

The third at bat for a project called The Reserve was another strikeout. But architect-presenter Kent Coston got much closer to the ball at the La Jolla Development Permit Review Committee (DPR) meeting on June 19 at the Rec Center.

Coston seeks a Substantial Conformance Review for a 5,000-square-foot house at 6850 Country Club Drive. The problem is that the proposed home wouldn’t appear out of place in the background of an Italian Renaissance painting, and DPR members identified language in the original Coastal Development Permit (CDP) strongly suggesting that any structures added there “introduce elements that integrate with nature and appear natural.”

While committee trustees commended Coston for the changes he made since DPR’s June 12 meeting — replacing thick concrete bowling pins with wrought iron along its gates, for example — trustee Mike Costello best crystallized the committee’s opinion when he said: “I really like the design. It’s regal. It’s just a great design. I can seem myself talking to Napoleon Bonaporte on that parking structure. But I don’t think it’s what we were promised, and I’m not sure it’s the right location. There’s no such thing as a natural-looking building. But can you just soften it a little more, integrate it in to nature?”

It was also pointed out by DPR committee member Elizabeth Gaenzle that Coston’s 2,000-square-foot rooftop carport violates municipal code, which caps carports at 1,000 square feet.

Also at DPR, a preliminary review was held for a Coastal Development Permit to demolish a detached garage and construct a two-story, 3,020-square foot, single-family house at 622 Nautilus St. — a site with two existing detached single dwelling units — for a new total of three. The dwelling would be the income property for a Mr. and Mrs. Sumal, who live next door in their personal residence.

Presenter Tim Jones was instructed to return to identify parking requirements and present a photo montage of houses on each side — among other deliverables.

— DPR next meets 4 p.m. Tues., July 10 at the La Jolla Rec Center, 615 Prospect St.