DPR to mull fate of one of Village's oldest cottages

The La Jolla Development Permit Review (DPR) committee decided on Oct. 16 to collect more information before voting on whether to grant a Coastal Development Permit to demolish a one-story, 909-square-foot dwelling at 1271 Cave St.

Although the cottage on the site is one of the oldest in The Village, applicant Bejan Arfaa said two historical review boards determined it had no historical significance. In addition, he said, the property has developed mold that had become the subject of a lawsuit, which is why the owner wants it torn down.

The issues expressed were how the vacant lot would make the block appear and what would eventually take its place.

“I think the only viable objection is the missing tooth argument and does that overrule the health concern or property rights?” chair Brian Will said, explaining that DPR would get to vote on whatever comes next anyway.

DPR voted 5-4 to make its preliminary review a final one — but to accomplish this, the vote needed to be unanimous.

It was the group’s second meeting in a row where only one project came before it.

— DPR next meets 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13 at the La Jolla Rec Center, 615 Prospect St.