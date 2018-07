Any passerby at 7600 Fay Ave. can see the progress made from the outside on the $78.5 million The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, which just passed its three-quarter construction mark. Ground broke on on the La Jolla Music Society’s future home on Feb. 1, 2017 and its first concert is scheduled for April 9, 2019. But only La Jolla Light readers get to see that progress from the inside — no hard-hat required!